New Cars and Bikes in India
search

F1: Lewis Hamilton Romps Home To Win Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton completed a dominant win over his rivals Valletri Bottas and Max Verstappen to extend his lead in the 2020 Formula One world championship.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Lewis Hamilton secured his careeer's 89th win

Lewis Hamilton put on a master class to win his 89 Grand Prix in spa-Francorchamps in Belgian. While doing so, the 6-time world champion surpassed Michael Schumacher's all-time record of kilometres in lead. Hamilton was followed by Valletri Bottas in the black Mercedes who challenged him for the lead at the first turn, completing a clean sweep of the front row for the coveted silver arrows.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen followed Bottas and was never really in the running to challenge the dominant Mercedes cars. Renault's Daniel Ricciardo completed his best performance of the season finishing fourth followed by his teammate Esteban Ocon. Ricciardo also finished the last lap with the fastest lap of the race which gave him an extra point.

Alex Albon in the other Red Bull finished in sixth while McLaren's Lando Norris was one of the stand-out performers of the race finishing in the seventh position. Pierre Gasley in the Honda-powered Alpha Tauri was arguably the driver of the day as he managed to finish eighth thanks to an incredible first stint with the hard tyres. The Racing Point duo of Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez capped off the points with nineth and tenth.

262gf49s

Neither Ferrari cars made it within the points, ending the weekend on a disappointing note

Notably, not even a single Ferrari powered car finished in the points. The works Scuderia Ferrari cars in their 998th formula 1 race had a torrid time. Sebastian Vettel finished in thirteenth position while Charles Leclerc finished in fourteenth place.

Former Ferrari driver and the 2007 world champion Kimi Raikonnen in the Alfa Romeo finished twelfth. His teammate Antonio Giovinazzi crashed with the William's of George Russel which triggered the one and only safety car of the race. McLaren's Carlos Sainz who is going to replace Sebastian Vettel next year at Ferrari didn't even start the race with an hydraulics issue.

Lewis Hamilton who heads into next week's race at Ferrari's home track of Monza as the hot favourite, with the power centric nature of the track, dubbed the "temple of speed" favouring cars with the most powerful engines.

Final result:

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:49.957


2 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 8.448s


3 Max Verstappen Red Bull 15.455s


4 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 18.877s


5 Esteban Ocon Renault 40.650s


6 Alex Albon Red Bull 42.712s


7 Lando Norris McLaren 43.774s


8 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 47.371s


9 Lance Stroll Racing Point 52.603s


10 Sergio Perez Racing Point 53.179s


11 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 70.200s


12 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing 71.504s


13 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 72.894s


14 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 74.920s


15 Romain Grosjean Haas 76.793s


16 Nicholas Latifi Williams 77.534s

0 Comments


17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 85.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

F1: Lewis Hamilton Romps Home To Win Belgian GP F1: Lewis Hamilton Romps Home To Win Belgian GP
Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation Skoda Rapid TSI Automatic: Price Expectation
2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased; To Debut On September 3 In USA 2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Teased; To Debut On September 3 In USA
2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon 2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon
Land Rover And Henry Poole Celebrate Range Rover's 50 Year Anniversary With A Special Fabric And Limited Edition Model Land Rover And Henry Poole Celebrate Range Rover's 50 Year Anniversary With A Special Fabric And Limited Edition Model
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time
2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know 2020 Mahindra Marazzo BS6: All You Need To Know
F1: Hamilton And Bottas Lockout Front Row For Mercedes In Qualifying For Belgian GP F1: Hamilton And Bottas Lockout Front Row For Mercedes In Qualifying For Belgian GP
Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser
Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software Microsoft Partners With Magenta Power To Help Develop EV Charging Software
Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time Citroen C3-Based SUV For India Spotted Testing For The First Time
Three Little Pigs: Elon Musk's Neuralink Puts Computer Chips In Animal Brains Three Little Pigs: Elon Musk's Neuralink Puts Computer Chips In Animal Brains
Japan Automakers Post 12% Slide In July Global Vehicle Sales Japan Automakers Post 12% Slide In July Global Vehicle Sales
Here's An Electric Aston Martin DB5 That Children Can Drive Here's An Electric Aston Martin DB5 That Children Can Drive
Veoneer's Shares Pick Up After Their Deal With Qualcomm Veoneer's Shares Pick Up After Their Deal With Qualcomm

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time
Royal Enfield KX Bobber Concept-Based Prototype Spied For The First Time
2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon
2020 Royal Enfield Himalayan With Upgrades To Be Launched In The US Soon
Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
Vespa Racing Sixties Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser
Japan's Moon Exploration Vehicle To Be Called Lunar Cruiser
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities