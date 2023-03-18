2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP Qualifying: Perez Takes Pole For Second Consecutive Year, Verstappen Bows Out In Q2

The first night race of the season is set to see some dramatic action with both Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen starting in the bottom 10 of the grid. Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez meanwhile qualified P1 for the Saudi GP for the second year in a row and will line-up alongside Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso on the front row of the grid. Leclerc ended qualifying sitting in P2 but will be serving a ten-place grid penalty for the feature race as Ferrari was forced to fit his car with a third electronics control unit ahead after a disastrous first race of the season.

Sergio Perez took his second consecutive P1 in qualifying at the Saudi Arabian GP

Ferrari had already used the allotted cap of two units at the Bahrain GP with the third unit attracting a penalty.

Moving back to the standing, Mercedes’ George Russel will line-up alongside Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in Sunday’s race after finishing in P4 and P5 respectively. Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon took P6 and P7 while Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton ended Q3 in P8. Newcomer Oscar Piastri stood in P9 while Pierre Gasly stood in P10.

Alonso continued his promising run from the first race ending qualifying in P3 and starting the race in P2. (Image source)

The big news however was reigning champion Max Verstappen bowing out in Q2 after suffering a failure with his drivetrain. The Red Bull pair of Verstappen and Perez were clear favourites heading into qualifying with both cars at the top of the charts in Q1. However, a suspected right driveshaft failure in Verstappen’s car saw him suddenly lose power in Q2 and gingerly nurse his car back to the pits. He will start the Saudi GP in P15.

F1 newcomer Logan Sargeant (Williams F1) too was involved in some drama in Q1. The driver saw himself dropped in Q1 at the back of the grid and a series of what could be called unfortunate events. His original fastest lap was deleted after he put a tyre over the white line and into the pink section near the pit entry on the straight while his subsequent attempts to put in a strong time saw him spin out and face mechanical issues in this second and third attempt respectively.

Leclerc ended qualifying in P2 but will drop 10 places for an engine penalty. (Image source)

McLaren driver Lando Norris too had his own issues on track failing to make it out of Q1 and sitting beside Sargeant at the back of the grid. Norris nudged the wall at Turn 27 resulting in damage to the steering and subsequent retirement in Q1 with the problem not fixed in time.

So here is a look at the provisional standings from qualifying:

Position Driver Team 1 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 2* Charles Leclerc Ferrari 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 4 George Russell Mercedes 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 6 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes 7 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 8 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 9 Oscar Piastri Mclaren Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine Renault 11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari 12 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 14 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 15 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT 16 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri Honda RBPT 17 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 18 Nyck De Vries Alphatauri Honda RBPT 19 Lando Norris Mclaren Mercedes Not Classified Logan Sargeant Williams Mercedes

*Leclerc is to serve a 10-place grid penalty.