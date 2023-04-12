  • Home
  F1: The Most Affordable Tickets For Las Vegas GP Won't Have A View Of The Track!

It beats the purpose of attending a Grand Prix, but you’d still be attending it alongside 30,000 fans, being able to smell the burning rubber and hear the V6 engines. Would you be interested?
authorBy Mihir Barve
12-Apr-23 02:59 PM IST
Highlights
  • The street circuit will in general have very limited accommodation for fans
  • the organisers are releasing 30,000 more tickets soon, which will be even cheaper than $500
  • there will be screens to show all the action to the fans

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has generated a lot of buzz in the motorsport fans in the USA, as the Formula 1 circus is returning to the city after decades. The track actually goes around many landmarks in Las Vegas itself, and will be a crown jewel event. Not just that, it will also be the third Formula 1 race of the year in the USA, catering to the growing fanbase in America - thanks to the ‘Formula 1: Drive To Survive’ Netflix series. Needless to say, demand for the very limited tickets for the 2023 Las Vegas GP has been soaring; and when the first batch of the tickets went up on sale, they were sold out in minutes.

 

Also Read: Audi To Bring 2026 Formula 1 Showcar To Auto Shanghai Expo This Month

The cheapest option in these tickets was general admission, with a price tag of $500 (around Rs. 41,000). However, only 1,800 of these were put up on sale, with all of them situated between Turn 5 to Turn 9 of the track. The street circuit will in general have very limited accommodation for fans, thanks to the lack of space in that part of the city. To counter that, the organisers are releasing 30,000 more tickets soon, which will be even cheaper than $500! Sounds amazing, right? Well, it isn’t.

That is because the area in which the 30,000 fans will be accommodated will have no actual view of the track! Yes, you heard it right. All you will be able to experience is the burning rubber smell and the sound of the rather muted turbo-hybrid V6 engines. In all fairness though, there will be screens to show all the action to the fans, and it would still be a great experience to watch the Formula 1 race alongside 30,000 fans in Las Vegas itself. Would you be willing to pay to watch a Formula 1 race live with no view of the track? As for us, we’d pass.

 

Source: WTF1

 

https://wtf1.com/post/youll-be-able-to-buy-las-vegas-gp-tickets-without-a-view-of-the-f1-race/

 

