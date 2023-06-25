  • Home
Facelifted Kia Seltos Interior Partially Spied Ahead Of Its Debut On 4 July

Dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for the vehicle
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
25-Jun-23 02:13 PM IST
Facelifted Kia Seltos Interior Partially Spied Ahead Of Its Debut On 4 July (1).jpg
Highlights
  • Facelifted Seltos likely to get a new dual-zone climate control instead of the previous single-zone unit
  • Could get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a panoramic sunroof
  • SUV To Debut On July 4

The facelifted Kia Seltos has been spied yet again, giving us a sneak peek at its redesigned interior. Set to make its debut on July 4 in India, this marks the first major update for the compact SUV since its launch. Select Kia dealerships have already begun accepting unofficial reservations for the forthcoming model.

 

Also Read: Over 30,000 Kia Carens Recalled Due To Potential Issue With Digital Instrument Cluster

 

The latest spy shots reveal bits of the interior, including control surfaces for the climate control system. The system looks to be a new dual-zone unit, which will replace the current single-zone system. Also visible are the air conditioning vents above it and the shortcut keys for the infotainment system. The revealed bits suggest that the SUV will feature a slightly different interior layout compared to its international counterpart.

The revealed bits suggest that the SUV will feature a slightly different interior layout compared to its international counterpart

 

Furthermore, the facelifted Seltos is expected to incorporate dual screens, comprising a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. The SUV is also likely to get Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a panoramic sunroof among other features.

 

Also Read: Hyundai To Invest $85 Billion Into Mobility Business; Details New IMA EV Platform

 

As for the powertrain, Kia plans to introduce a new 160 bhp 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine in the facelifted Seltos. This addition will complement the existing lineup, which includes the 115 bhp 1.5-litre petrol and 116 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options are expected to remain unchanged and feature iMT and automatic transmission options.

 

Image Source

