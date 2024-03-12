Login
February 2024 Sales: Top 5 Best-selling Electric Car Brands In India

Tata Motors leads the way when it comes to EV four-wheeler sales in India
Calendar-icon

By Dhruv Attri

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • MG Motor is placed second in the February EV sales.
  • Mahindra takes the third spot while BYD is fourth.
  • BMW impresses by making it to the list despite its steep starting price.

Electric car sales are quite far from their ICE counterparts but the numbers have increased significantly in the last one year. This penetration comes as a result of increased launches in the EV space, introduction of affordable EV alternatives, and a much more positive buyer sentiment. Here’s a look at some of the best performing electric models from February 2024, as per vehicle registration data. 

BrandElectric CarsTotal SalesEx-showroom Price Range
Tata MotorsTiago, Punch, Tigor, Nexon4,941Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh
MG MotorComet, ZS1,053Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 25.08 lakh
Mahindra XUV400622Rs 15.49 to Rs 19.39 lakh
BYDE6, Atto 3143Rs 29.15 lakh to Rs 34.49 lakh
BMWiX1, i4, iX and i7127Rs 67 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore

As expected, Tata Motors is sitting at the pinnacle of EV sales with several EVs that appeal well to the mass market. Placed second are the MG offerings which recently saw a price cut as well. Mahindra is placed at third with the XUV400 which recently saw an update, especially to its interior. 
 

The BYDs despite their limited reach as compared to several mass market brands and comparatively hefty starting price also managed to make it to the list. However, the more impressive performance was from BMW which has the most expensive lineup of EVs in this list that goes up to a whopping Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom) for the i7. These numbers are just a speck on the overall passenger vehicle sales but are a sign of things to come. 

 

Also Read: BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance

 

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch 

 

Also Read: MG Comet Long Term Review: What’s It Like To Live With The Little EV

# sales report# electric vehicles# bmw ix electric# tata electric cars# Sales Figures# Auto Industry# Electric Cars# Cover Story
