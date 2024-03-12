February 2024 Sales: Top 5 Best-selling Electric Car Brands In India

Electric car sales are quite far from their ICE counterparts but the numbers have increased significantly in the last one year. This penetration comes as a result of increased launches in the EV space, introduction of affordable EV alternatives, and a much more positive buyer sentiment. Here’s a look at some of the best performing electric models from February 2024, as per vehicle registration data.

Brand Electric Cars Total Sales Ex-showroom Price Range Tata Motors Tiago, Punch, Tigor, Nexon 4,941 Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh MG Motor Comet, ZS 1,053 Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 25.08 lakh Mahindra XUV400 622 Rs 15.49 to Rs 19.39 lakh BYD E6, Atto 3 143 Rs 29.15 lakh to Rs 34.49 lakh BMW iX1, i4, iX and i7 127 Rs 67 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore

As expected, Tata Motors is sitting at the pinnacle of EV sales with several EVs that appeal well to the mass market. Placed second are the MG offerings which recently saw a price cut as well. Mahindra is placed at third with the XUV400 which recently saw an update, especially to its interior.



The BYDs despite their limited reach as compared to several mass market brands and comparatively hefty starting price also managed to make it to the list. However, the more impressive performance was from BMW which has the most expensive lineup of EVs in this list that goes up to a whopping Rs 2.5 crore (ex-showroom) for the i7. These numbers are just a speck on the overall passenger vehicle sales but are a sign of things to come.

Also Read: BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Review: This Packs An Electric Punch

Also Read: MG Comet Long Term Review: What’s It Like To Live With The Little EV