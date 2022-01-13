FIA Sets Feb 3 Deadline For Finding Of Commission Appointed To Review Abu Dhabi GP

After it was revealed that Lewis Hamilton has decided to review his future in F1 only after the FIA posts its findings in its review of the decisions taken during the final few laps of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP, the motorsport ruling body has revealed that it just started work on the review and it will post its findings on February 3. Reports emerged that FIA had brokered a behind-the-scenes deal with the Mercedes team, in a bid to get it to drop its appeal over the rulings by FIA race director Michael Masi which resulted in Max Verstappen pipped Lewis Hamilton to the world championship win.

While Mercedes continues to deny a deal with the FIA, reports suggest that it has demanded the removal of Michael Masi as race director and Nikolas Tombazis as the head of technical matters. Mercedes denies a deal, however, has said that it will hold the FIA accountable for just not an analysis but actions. While Masi's position has increasingly become untenable, there is no obvious successor which may complicate matters.

A Sky Sports F1 report has also revealed that many other teams have also expressed unhappiness over the way Masi has run the show since the demise of Charlie Whiting in 2019.

Increasingly, Masi's position has come under the shade

Hamilton has remained mum since the end of the 2021 world championship where he said in the post-race interview we will see about next year, even though he has a contract with Mercedes till the end of the 2023 season. Hamilton just turned 37 and will be now the second oldest driver on the grid after Fernando Alonso who will turn 41 in 2022. Many believe, Hamilton could have called it quits if he won his reduced breaking 8th title.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the new FIA president has also revealed that Hamilton has not responded to his overtures. He also said that Hamilton could potentially get punished for not showing up for the FIA season-ending gala where the world championship trophy is handed out. As Hamilton was the runner-up, his attendance was mandatory, but both the Briton and his team boss, Toto Wolff didn't show up for the event, though Mercedes Chief Technical Officer, James Allison received the constructor's title on the team's behalf.