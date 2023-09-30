Fire Risk Prompts Massive Recall Of 33 Lakh Hyundai And Kia Models In United States
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
30-Sep-23 09:35 AM IST
Highlights
- Hyundai and Kia recall 33 lakh vehicles of 25 models manufactured between 2010-2015 over fire risks in the United States.
- Owners are advised to park outside due to potential fire risk even when vehicles are turned off.
- The risk stems from brake fluid leaks causing short circuits in electronic modules.
In one of the most extensive automotive recalls of the year, the Hyundai Motor Group has issued a recall for a total of 3,372,743 vehicles across 25 different models due to potential fire risks in the United States. Owners of affected vehicles, including models like the Elantra and Santa Fe, are being advised to park their vehicles outside as a precautionary measure. The recall primarily affects vehicles manufactured between 2010 and 2015, with a few exceptions from Kia. The risk is associated with brake fluid leaks that could cause short circuits in electronic modules, potentially resulting in fires. Alarmingly, these fires can occur even when the vehicle is parked and turned off, posing a significant safety concern.
The affected Hyundai models include the Accent, Azera, Elantra, Elantra Coupe, Equus, Genesis Coupe, Santa Fe, Santa Fe Sport, Sonata Hybrid, Tucson, Tucson Fuel Cell, Veloster, and Veracruz. On the Kia side, the impacted models are Borrego, Cadenza, Forte/Koup, K900, Optima, Optima Hybrid, Rio, Rondo, Sorento, Soul, and Sportage. The specific problem varies slightly depending on the brand. Kia is investigating a potential issue with the hydraulic electronic control unit, which has led to four fires and six thermal incidents involving smoke, smouldering, or melted components. Hyundai's problem lies in brake fluid leaking internally in the anti-lock brake module, causing short circuits, and resulting in 21 fires and 22 thermal events in recent years.
Fortunately, there have been no reported crashes, injuries, or fatalities linked to these issues. The remedy involves replacing fuses in the hydraulic electronic control unit for Kia vehicles and the anti-lock brake module for Hyundai vehicles. The necessary repairs will be conducted free of charge by authorized Hyundai/Kia dealers. Owners of the affected vehicles can expect to receive notifications regarding the recall starting in November. In the meantime, Hyundai Group strongly recommends parking these vehicles outside until the necessary repairs are completed to ensure safety and mitigate any potential risks associated with this recall.
