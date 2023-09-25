Hyundai Mobis Unveils Upgraded Mobis Parking System

Hyundai Mobis has unveiled the upgraded Mobis Parking System (MPS) called the MPS 1.0P (Premium). The latest system is an enhanced version of the MPS system rolled out in 2021 and benefits from newer arrays of sensors enabling greater functionality. As with the previous iteration, Hyundai Mobis has stayed away from using LiDAR technology instead relying on new video-based sensors that combine ultrasonic sensors and the surround view cameras.



A standout feature of the upgraded system is the 'Memory Parking Assist (MPA),' which allows vehicles to learn the parking process when a path-learning mode is activated. This learning capability enables autonomous parking with a single touch by the driver, streamlining the parking experience. The system is capable of learning all the driver movements for a distance of up to 100 m. The company says that the system also features technologies that simultaneously map the vehicle’s location during the process.



Hyundai Mobis said that it expected this function to be well received in markets such as Europe and China where designated parking areas and private garages are commonplace. The company also said that its technology also held a cost advantage as it did not use expensive LiDar and Radar sensors.



The new MPS 1.0P also gains an upgraded Remote Smart Parking Assist 1.0 system. Using video-based sensors, the system can identify parking spots by recognising parking lines. The older system required a parked vehicle to be present in the vicinity for the system to identify a parking spot.



The system also carried over the functionalities of the older MPS system that allowed for autonomous navigation through narrow streets, effortless entry into underground parking, and intelligent reverse assistance with just a button press.



Looking ahead, Hyundai Mobis plans to further its research and development efforts towards fully unmanned autonomous parking.