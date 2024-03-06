Login

Francesco Bagnaia Extends Contract With Ducati Till The End Of 2026

Francesco Bagnaia has signed a new two-year contract, ensuring his presence with the Ducati factory team until the end of 2026
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Ducati extends Bagnaia's MotoGP contract to 2026, ensuring his long-term commitment.
  • Bagnaia has been a part of the Ducati family since his MotoGP debut in 2019.
  • Bagnaia won his first championship in 2022.

Ducati has officially announced the re-signing of Francesco Bagnaia. The two-time MotoGP world champion has signed a new two-year contract, ensuring his presence with the team until the end of 2026. Bagnaia has been a part of the Ducati family since his MotoGP debut in 2019, initially riding for Pramac Racing before joining the factory squad in 2021.

 

Also Read: Yamaha India Announces Sponsorship With Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team For 2024 Season

The confirmation of Bagnaia's contract renewal follows months of speculation and predictions from Ducati's general manager, Gigi Dall'Igna, who anticipated securing the talented rider ahead of the 2024 MotoGP season kick-off in Qatar. Bagnaia expressed his delight at continuing his journey with Ducati, emphasising the pride he feels representing the team and his commitment to achieving further success in collaboration with Ducati Corse.

 

Also Read: Factory Ducati Duo Dominate The Final Qatar Test As Bagnaia Smashes Track Record

 

Under the leadership of Bagnaia, Ducati ended a 15-year championship drought in 2022, securing both the Riders' and Constructors' titles. His remarkable achievements continued into the following season, culminating in a second consecutive championship victory after a thrilling season finale in Valencia where he triumphed over Ducati rival Jorge Martin.

Ducati's forward-thinking approach is evident with the signing of rising Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer for the 2025 season, indicating a strategic focus on nurturing young talent for future success. Bagnaia's contract extension solidifies Ducati's commitment to long-term planning, joining a select group of riders with contracts extending beyond 2025 in the fiercely competitive world of MotoGP.

 

# Francesco Bagnaia# MotoGP# Ducati MotoGP# bike racing# Motorsport# bike
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Grand i10, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.7
2016 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Hyundai EON, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.4
2012 Hyundai EON
  • 38,385 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 2.15 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Revealed
2024 Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Revealed
Over 1000 Tata Power EV Charging Points In Mumbai Now Use Renewable Energy
Over 1000 Tata Power EV Charging Points In Mumbai Now Use Renewable Energy
Upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed Ahead Of March 11 Launch
Upcoming Hyundai Creta N Line Interior Revealed Ahead Of March 11 Launch
Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 To Be Unveiled On March 19
Husqvarna Svartpilen 801 To Be Unveiled On March 19
Former F1 Driver’s Stolen Ferrari Recovered After 28 Years
Former F1 Driver’s Stolen Ferrari Recovered After 28 Years
Bajaj To Launch World’s First CNG-Powered Motorcycle Soon
Bajaj To Launch World’s First CNG-Powered Motorcycle Soon
BYD Seal: Variants Explained
BYD Seal: Variants Explained
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Launch By April-May 2024
MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched
MG Comet EV Finally Gets Fast Charging; Cheaper ZS EV With Panoramic Sunroof Launched
New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Spotted On Test
New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Spotted On Test
Yamaha India Announces Sponsorship With Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team For 2024 Season
Yamaha India Announces Sponsorship With Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team For 2024 Season
Eurosport Reacquires MotoGP Broadcasting Rights in India
Eurosport Reacquires MotoGP Broadcasting Rights in India
Factory Ducati Duo Dominate The Final Qatar Test As Bagnaia Smashes Track Record
Factory Ducati Duo Dominate The Final Qatar Test As Bagnaia Smashes Track Record
Francesco Bagnaia Sets The Pace On Day One Of Qatar MotoGP Test
Francesco Bagnaia Sets The Pace On Day One Of Qatar MotoGP Test
Aprilia Unveils Revamped 2024 MotoGP Livery Ahead of Qatar Test
Aprilia Unveils Revamped 2024 MotoGP Livery Ahead of Qatar Test
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved