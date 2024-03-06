Francesco Bagnaia Extends Contract With Ducati Till The End Of 2026

Ducati has officially announced the re-signing of Francesco Bagnaia. The two-time MotoGP world champion has signed a new two-year contract, ensuring his presence with the team until the end of 2026. Bagnaia has been a part of the Ducati family since his MotoGP debut in 2019, initially riding for Pramac Racing before joining the factory squad in 2021.

The confirmation of Bagnaia's contract renewal follows months of speculation and predictions from Ducati's general manager, Gigi Dall'Igna, who anticipated securing the talented rider ahead of the 2024 MotoGP season kick-off in Qatar. Bagnaia expressed his delight at continuing his journey with Ducati, emphasising the pride he feels representing the team and his commitment to achieving further success in collaboration with Ducati Corse.

Under the leadership of Bagnaia, Ducati ended a 15-year championship drought in 2022, securing both the Riders' and Constructors' titles. His remarkable achievements continued into the following season, culminating in a second consecutive championship victory after a thrilling season finale in Valencia where he triumphed over Ducati rival Jorge Martin.

Ducati's forward-thinking approach is evident with the signing of rising Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer for the 2025 season, indicating a strategic focus on nurturing young talent for future success. Bagnaia's contract extension solidifies Ducati's commitment to long-term planning, joining a select group of riders with contracts extending beyond 2025 in the fiercely competitive world of MotoGP.