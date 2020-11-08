GoZero Mobility Introduces New Skellig Range Of Performance e-Bikes; Prices Start At Rs. 19,999

GoZero Mobility has launched its new range of performance e-bikes for the Indian market. The new hybrid bike range comprises the Skellig, Skellig Lite and Skelling Pro e-bikes, which have been designed in the UK and are being manufactured in India. The new range aims to promote fitness while offering an emissions-free mobility option for commuting. The new GoZero range e-bikes are priced at ₹ 19,999 for the Skellig, ₹ 24,999 for the Skellig Lite and ₹ 34,999 for the Skellig Pro. The hybrid bicycles are available on the company's website and other e-commerce platforms. GoZero has also tied-up with Reliance Digital to retail its offerings.

Commenting on the launch of the new Skellig series, Ankit Kumar, CEO - GoZero said, "The pandemic has triggered and propelled the need for people to take health seriously. We have seen a sudden increase in e-bike sales globally. Our core aim at GoZero is to continuously develop exceptional products that become an aid for people to adopt an active lifestyle. This year we are doing things differently, we are launching the Pro version of Skellig, launching our Make.Fit series of active performance wear and releasing our new toll-free lines for our customers. We have spent extensive hours of research to develop Skellig Pro, which brings in the best of off-roading and city commuting. Everything that we do is conceptualised keeping a consumer centric approach."

GoZero Mobility - CEO, Ankit Kumar with the new GoZero Skellig Pro e-bike

GoZero says there has been a surge in the popularity of e-bikes across the globe in the wake of the pandemic. It's also an interesting personal mobility option for short distances. The new GoZero Skellig and Skellig Lite are powered by the EnerDrive 210 Wh (Watt-hour) lithium-ion battery pack that comes with 800 cycles, while power comes from the 250 watt GoZero Drive Motor. The GoZero Skellig gets multiple modes - Throttle Mode, 5-level Peddle Assist mode, Walk Mode and Cruise Mode. The model has an alloy stem handle and features 26-inch spoked wheels with 1.95-inch wide tyres and premium counter-body suspension fork.

The Skellig Lite uses an independent rigid body suspension fork and from specialised V-brakes, while retaining other components from the GoZero Skellig e-bike. Both offerings have a top speed of 25 kmph and provide a range of 25 km on a single charge. The lithium-ion battery pack can be charged in just 2.5 hours.

The GoZero Skellig Pro is a dual-purpose offering and gets a larger 400 Wh battery pack with 1000 cycles

Meanwhile, the Skellig Pro is a dual-purpose offering and can be taken off-road too. The Skellig Pro also packs a larger EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium-ion battery with 2000 cycles and is supported by a composite mild steel frame. It also comes with a 7-speed gear system and advanced suspension fork, alloy stem handle and 26-inch wheels with wider 2.35-inch tyres. The Skellig Pro also gets disc brakes at either end with the 4-inch LCD display and a flashlight with a guide-me-home system. The high-performance e-bike offers a top speed of 25 kmph with a range of 70 km on a single charge. The recharge time stands at three hours from 0-95 per cent.

Pre-orders for the new Skellig Series will begin from November 8 on the company's website, while order books on Amazon will open from November 12. Deliveries will commence from November 25, 2020. For the Make.Fit series (Active performance wear), orders begin from November 10. and deliveries start from the 20th of this month. The e-bikes are manufactured at a facility in Kolkata, West Bengal, while the company plans to have an assembly unit in Delhi in the future.

