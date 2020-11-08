GoZero Mobility Introduces New Skellig Range Of Performance e-Bikes; Prices Start At Rs. 19,999

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

GoZero Mobility Introduces New Skellig Range Of Performance e-Bikes; Prices Start At ₹ 19,999

Built for fit commutes, The Skellig and Skellig Lite performance e-bikes have a range of 25 km on a single charge, while the Skellig Pro has been designed for off-road and city commutes, and offers a range of 70 km on a single charge.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
The GoZero Skellig, Skellig Lite and Skellig Pro uses EnerDrive lithium-ion battery packs expand View Photos
The GoZero Skellig, Skellig Lite and Skellig Pro uses EnerDrive lithium-ion battery packs

Highlights

  • The GoZero Skellig range is priced between Rs. 19,999 - Rs. 24,999
  • The Skelling Pro uses a larger battery, 7-speed gearbox & wider tyres
  • Order books for the GoZero Skellig range begin online from November 8

GoZero Mobility has launched its new range of performance e-bikes for the Indian market. The new hybrid bike range comprises the Skellig, Skellig Lite and Skelling Pro e-bikes, which have been designed in the UK and are being manufactured in India. The new range aims to promote fitness while offering an emissions-free mobility option for commuting. The new GoZero range e-bikes are priced at ₹ 19,999 for the Skellig, ₹ 24,999 for the Skellig Lite and ₹ 34,999 for the Skellig Pro. The hybrid bicycles are available on the company's website and other e-commerce platforms. GoZero has also tied-up with Reliance Digital to retail its offerings.

Also Read: GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start ₹ 29,999

Commenting on the launch of the new Skellig series, Ankit Kumar, CEO - GoZero said, "The pandemic has triggered and propelled the need for people to take health seriously. We have seen a sudden increase in e-bike sales globally. Our core aim at GoZero is to continuously develop exceptional products that become an aid for people to adopt an active lifestyle. This year we are doing things differently, we are launching the Pro version of Skellig, launching our Make.Fit series of active performance wear and releasing our new toll-free lines for our customers. We have spent extensive hours of research to develop Skellig Pro, which brings in the best of off-roading and city commuting. Everything that we do is conceptualised keeping a consumer centric approach."

gkrc7da8

GoZero Mobility - CEO, Ankit Kumar with the new GoZero Skellig Pro e-bike

GoZero says there has been a surge in the popularity of e-bikes across the globe in the wake of the pandemic. It's also an interesting personal mobility option for short distances. The new GoZero Skellig and Skellig Lite are powered by the EnerDrive 210 Wh (Watt-hour) lithium-ion battery pack that comes with 800 cycles, while power comes from the 250 watt GoZero Drive Motor. The GoZero Skellig gets multiple modes - Throttle Mode, 5-level Peddle Assist mode, Walk Mode and Cruise Mode. The model has an alloy stem handle and features 26-inch spoked wheels with 1.95-inch wide tyres and premium counter-body suspension fork.

Newsbeep

The Skellig Lite uses an independent rigid body suspension fork and from specialised V-brakes, while retaining other components from the GoZero Skellig e-bike. Both offerings have a top speed of 25 kmph and provide a range of 25 km on a single charge. The lithium-ion battery pack can be charged in just 2.5 hours.

Also Read: GoZero Plans To Open 18 Experience Centres Across India By 2021

t9scpguk

The GoZero Skellig Pro is a dual-purpose offering and gets a larger 400 Wh battery pack with 1000 cycles

Meanwhile, the Skellig Pro is a dual-purpose offering and can be taken off-road too. The Skellig Pro also packs a larger EnerDrive 400 Wh lithium-ion battery with 2000 cycles and is supported by a composite mild steel frame. It also comes with a 7-speed gear system and advanced suspension fork, alloy stem handle and 26-inch wheels with wider 2.35-inch tyres. The Skellig Pro also gets disc brakes at either end with the 4-inch LCD display and a flashlight with a guide-me-home system. The high-performance e-bike offers a top speed of 25 kmph with a range of 70 km on a single charge. The recharge time stands at three hours from 0-95 per cent.

0 Comments

Pre-orders for the new Skellig Series will begin from November 8 on the company's website, while order books on Amazon will open from November 12. Deliveries will commence from November 25, 2020. For the Make.Fit series (Active performance wear), orders begin from November 10. and deliveries start from the 20th of this month. The e-bikes are manufactured at a facility in Kolkata, West Bengal, while the company plans to have an assembly unit in Delhi in the future.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
65 Units Of Tata Nexon EVs Delivered To Kerala Motor Vehicle Department
GoZero Mobility Introduces New Skellig Range Of Performance e-Bikes; Prices Start At Rs. 19,999
GoZero Mobility Introduces New Skellig Range Of Performance e-Bikes; Prices Start At Rs. 19,999
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
MotoGP: Pol Espargaro Bags Pole In Wet Qualifying For European GP
Ather Energy Raises $35 Million From Sachin Bansal & Hero MotoCorp In Latest Round Of Funding
Ather Energy Raises $35 Million From Sachin Bansal & Hero MotoCorp In Latest Round Of Funding
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
GM Thinks Bigger In China With Plan To Import Full-Size SUVs
GM Thinks Bigger In China With Plan To Import Full-Size SUVs
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV
Diwali 2020: Nissan India Offers Special Benefits Of Up To Rs. 55,000 On The BS6 Kicks SUV
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh
Tata Altroz XM+ Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 6.6 Lakh
CEAT Partners With Royal Enfield As Tyre The Supplier For The New Meteor 350
CEAT Partners With Royal Enfield As Tyre The Supplier For The New Meteor 350
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Toyota More Than Doubles Profit Outlook As China Sales Rebound From Pandemic
Toyota More Than Doubles Profit Outlook As China Sales Rebound From Pandemic
F1: Ferrari Will Have A Powerful New Engine in 2021
F1: Ferrari Will Have A Powerful New Engine in 2021
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: The True-Blue SUV Made For India
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing With New Alloy Wheels
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities