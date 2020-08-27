New Cars and Bikes in India
search

GST Council Meeting: No Revision On GST Rate For Two-Wheelers

language dropdown

The 41st GST or Goods and Services Tax Council meeting was held today, chaired by Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman. There was no discussion on revising GST rates for two-wheelers and therefore, the current rate of 28 per cent is still applicable.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Two-wheeler OEMs were hopeful of getting good news in the form of rate reduction, but were disappointed

Highlights

  • No relaxation for two-wheeler OEMs at 41st GST Council Meet
  • The GST rate for two-wheelers continues to be 28 per cent
  • Government's GST collection for FY'20 fell short by Rs. 2.35 lakh crore

The 41st GST or Good and Services Tax Council Meeting was held today, chaired by Finance Minister N Sitharaman and there was no discussion on GST rates being revised for any goods or commodities. This translates into the fact that the GST rate for two-wheelers continues to be at 28 per cent. This could come as deflating news for two-wheeler manufacturers who were hoping for a GST rate reduction in order to spur demand. Earlier, N Sitharaman had said that two-wheelers are neither luxury nor sin goods. Therefore, they merit a revision in GST rates.

Also Read: Two-Wheelers Merit A GST Rate Revision: N Sitharaman

When asked about two-wheeler GST rates by another journalist, post the GST Council Meet, Ms. Sitharaman replied, "Since two-wheelers don't come under sin goods, they may go in for consideration with the GST Council."

A reduction in GST rates for two-wheelers could have helped the industry by spurring demand as the festive season arrives. But that would have meant the government reducing its revenue at a time when the GST collection has fallen short of ₹ 2.35 lakh crore, against the projected amount of ₹ 3 lakh crore. Plus, with the corona pandemic playing out, the Indian economy is set to contract for the first time in almost four decades, which is a bigger worry for the government right now.

fbg3cujg

(The two-wheeler sales in India have been sub-par since end of 2018)

Sales in the two-wheeler industry have been sub-par since the last quarter of 2018. With IRDA's mandatory 5-year third party insurance regulation, the Bharat Stage 6 transition and the additional safety norms that require two-wheelers to have CBS or ABS, have resulted in an increase of nearly 18-20 per cent on two-wheeler prices. Adding to all of these was the Coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in sales being driven in to the ground.

ttldpls8

(SIAM had requested the government to cap GST on BS6 vehicles at 18 per cent in a bid to promote positive buying sentiment and help boost sales for OEMs)

0 Comments

The unprecedented coronavirus crisis has taken a toll on almost every sector and the auto industry is perhaps one of the worst hit. With both production and sales coming to a halt in April 2020, the very first month of FY2021, auto sales in Q1 FY2021 slumped 75.49 per cent selling 14,91,216 units as compared to 60,84,478 units in the same period last year. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) the Indian auto sector regulatory body has projected a de-growth outlook of anywhere between 25 per cent and 45 per cent for FY2021 as it doesn't see the situation recovering anytime soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

GST Council Meeting: No Revision On GST Rate For Two-Wheelers GST Council Meeting: No Revision On GST Rate For Two-Wheelers
Maxxis Partners With Honda Two Wheelers As The New Tyre Supplier For Hornet 2.0 Maxxis Partners With Honda Two Wheelers As The New Tyre Supplier For Hornet 2.0
Skoda Begins Pre-Bookings For The Rapid Automatic Skoda Begins Pre-Bookings For The Rapid Automatic
New Honda City Hybrid Revealed In Malaysia; India Launch Expected In 2021 New Honda City Hybrid Revealed In Malaysia; India Launch Expected In 2021
Grinntech Unveils Its Range Of Batteries And Battery Management Systems For Electric Two-Wheelers And Three-Wheelers Grinntech Unveils Its Range Of Batteries And Battery Management Systems For Electric Two-Wheelers And Three-Wheelers
Honda Hornet 2.0 Bookings Open; Deliveries In September 2020 Honda Hornet 2.0 Bookings Open; Deliveries In September 2020
Audi Is Supporting Nunam An NGO That Makes Use Of Discarded Batteries For Indian Merchants Audi Is Supporting Nunam An NGO That Makes Use Of Discarded Batteries For Indian Merchants
Mercedes-AMG Project One Testing Begins In Germany Mercedes-AMG Project One Testing Begins In Germany
Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh Honda Hornet 2.0 With 184 cc Engine Launched; Priced At Rs 1.26 Lakh
Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car Honda Goes Small With First All-Electric Car
Peter Thiel And Volvo Backed LiDAR Maker Luminar Is Going Public With A Valuation Of $3.4 Billion Peter Thiel And Volvo Backed LiDAR Maker Luminar Is Going Public With A Valuation Of $3.4 Billion
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore 2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China BlackBerry's QNX Operating System To Enable Level 3 Self Driving For Xpeng In China
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Final Teaser Released Ahead Of Global Debut In September
New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Live Highlights; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications New Honda Hornet 2.0 Launch Live Highlights; Prices, Images, Features, Specifications

Latest Cars

Audi RS Q8

Audi RS Q8

₹ 2.07 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 7.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.1
star-white
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
New Mahindra Thar Review; SUV Tested Off-Road Too
Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar?
Do You Like The Grille On The New Mahindra Thar?
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
2020 Audi RS Q8 Coupe SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 2.07 Crore
Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
Renault's Upcoming Subcompact SUV Spied Ahead Of India Debut
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities