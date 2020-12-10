New Cars and Bikes in India
Harley-Davidson To Announce 2021 Plans On January 19, Pan America ADV Reveal In February

Harley-Davidson Global will be outlining its plans and products for 2021 on January 19, while also previewing the pre-production Pan America adventurer tourer ahead of its global unveil in February next year.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
The Harley-Davidson Pan America will be the brand's first-ever adventure tourer expand View Photos
The Harley-Davidson Pan America will be the brand's first-ever adventure tourer

  • Harley-Davidson will announce its product plans for 2021 on January 19
  • The Harley-Davidson Pan America will be globally revealed on February 22
  • Harley-Davidson recently tied-up with Hero MotoCorp for India operations

American bike maker Harley-Davidson has had a difficult 2020 for a number of reasons, but the company aims to come back bigger and stronger in the next calendar year. The manufacturer has now announced that the brand will unveil its plans for 2021 on January 19, and this includes new motorcycles, parts and accessories; riding gear as well as apparel. Harley-Davidson will be making the announcement virtually and will also preview the pre-production Pan America adventure tourer, ahead of its global reveal scheduled digitally on February 22, 2021.

Speaking on the announcement, Theo Keetell - VP Marketing, Harley-Davidson said, "We're thrilled to bring the world together virtually to showcase the inspiration and passion behind our 2021 motorcycles, including a glimpse of our first adventure touring motorcycle, Pan America. We look forward to sharing this moment with our customers and dealers from around the world."

hagop6ug

Actor Jason Mamoa will preview the 2021 H-D Pan America at the special event on January 19, 2021. The global reveal happens on February 22

Harley-Davidson says that there will be key announcements from the iconic motorcycle maker's leadership, and product experts on the future models. The bike maker had confirmed earlier this year about streamlining its planned product portfolio by 30 per cent. In addition, the launch of the MY2021 range was lined up with the start of the riding season in the US, with improved marketing efforts to maximise impact.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America is the brand's first-ever adventure tourer and marks a significant change in direction for the company. The bike was first unveiled at EICMA 2019 and is based on a completely new platform. The ADV draws power from a 1250 cc engine derived from Harley-Davidson's new Revolution Max engine. The new V-Twin motor gets a 60-degree, DOHC set-up and liquid-cooling that develops 145 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque. The engine also comes with a balancer shaft to minimise vibrations. The new Harley Pan America will also be loaded on electronics that include a semi-active suspension, TFT digital console with smartphone connectivity, ride-by-wire, riding modes and more.

m849a45s

The Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 is also scheduled to go on sale internationally next year

In addition, we expect to get a more clear timeline for the launch of the Harley-Davidson Custom 1250. The bike share its engine with the Pan America and also sits closer to the brand's cruiser-styled offerings with a more rugged and Fat Bob-inspired appeal.

India Plans

It will be interesting to see if Harley-Davidson global will also outline its plans for India for 2021. The Indian subsidiary did announce earlier this year that it will continue to offer support to customers with sales and service next year, with Hero MotoCorp as its new partner for domestic operations. Meanwhile, 10 of Harley-Davidson India's dealerships were recently inducted into Hero's own distribution network. A separate announcement by Harley-Davidson India is also likely on the same sometime in early 2021.

