Harley Davidson To Launch 2023 Model Year Range In India Soon

Harley-Davidson has announced that it will be launching its updated 2023 model-year motorcycle range in India soon. The manufacturer made the announcement on its social media channel. Aside from the standard motorcycles, the company has suggested that the Indian market will be receiving the Anniversary Editions of the Heritage Classic, Fat Boy, Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special. Each of the four models only gets limited units of the Anniversary Edition with the Street Glide and Road Glide special editions limited to just 1,600 units globally. The Fat Boy meanwhile is limited to 3,000 units while the Heritage Classic is limited to 1,700 units.

Also Read: 2023 Harley-Davidson Road Glide & Street Glide Pictures Leaked

Also read: Harley-Davidson Unveils 7 Limited-Edition Models To Commemorate 120th Anniversary



Coming to the range, Harley-Davidson is expected to expand its Sport range with the introduction of the Nighster Special alongside the standard Nightster and Sportster S. The Nightster Special follows a darker theme as compared to the regular Nighster along with getting more retro badging, a revised handlebar, a larger pillion seat and a partial cowl around the headlamp. Mechanically, both motorcycles are identical.

Also read: Harley-Davidson Launches X350 In The Chinese Market



The cruiser series comprising the Fat Bob, Fat Boy and Heritage Classic is expected to remain unchanged outside of the special editions with the bikes expected to receive new colourways along with a few tweaks to the features. The Street Glide Special and Road Glide Special are expected to get similar updates as the cruiser series bikes. Rounding out the range will be the Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special.