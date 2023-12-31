Login

Here's What The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Could Look Like

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been rendered based on the 4th-gen Swift.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on December 31, 2023

Story
  • The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was last updated in 2020.
  • The rendered images draw inspiration from the 4th gen Swift.
  • It will likely share the same engine as the Swift.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a popular sedan in India and one of the best-selling models for the brand since its inception. In 2020, it received an update in the form of a facelift with better engine performance and an updated design. Autobics has offered its vision of what the new Dzire could look like, based on the fourth-generation Swift, which was recently unveiled and has also been spotted testing in India. 

 

 

In terms of design, anticipate a more contemporary and stylish appearance with a sharper front end, sleeker headlights, and a revamped grille, similar to that of the 4th gen Swift. Other exterior highlights include new alloy wheels, C-shaped LED tail lamps, and an updated tailgate with a refreshed rear bumper.

 

Also Read: 2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed

 

There are speculations that Maruti Suzuki aims to enhance the Dzire's appeal with an incremental increase in dimensions, including an extended wheelbase. This potential increase in size could translate into more rear-seat legroom, contributing to improved passenger comfort.

 

 

On the inside, anticipate a revamped interior with a fresh dashboard design. Features may include automatic climate control, horizontal AC vents, a 9.0-inch infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera, a head-up display, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and keyless entry. There's even speculation about the possibility of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the next-gen Dzire.

 

Also Read: Upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Testing On Indian Roads

 

As for its powertrain, it is likely that it shares the same engine as the Swift with the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 81 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque.

 

(Note: These images are artistic renders and not endorsed by Maruti Suzuki)

 

Source

# Maruti Suzuki# Maruti Suzuki Dzire# Dzire Sedan# Dzire subcompact Sedan# Upcoming Dzire Rendered
