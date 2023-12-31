Here's What The Next-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire Could Look Like
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 31, 2023
- The Maruti Suzuki Dzire was last updated in 2020.
- The rendered images draw inspiration from the 4th gen Swift.
- It will likely share the same engine as the Swift.
The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a popular sedan in India and one of the best-selling models for the brand since its inception. In 2020, it received an update in the form of a facelift with better engine performance and an updated design. Autobics has offered its vision of what the new Dzire could look like, based on the fourth-generation Swift, which was recently unveiled and has also been spotted testing in India.
In terms of design, anticipate a more contemporary and stylish appearance with a sharper front end, sleeker headlights, and a revamped grille, similar to that of the 4th gen Swift. Other exterior highlights include new alloy wheels, C-shaped LED tail lamps, and an updated tailgate with a refreshed rear bumper.
Also Read: 2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed
There are speculations that Maruti Suzuki aims to enhance the Dzire's appeal with an incremental increase in dimensions, including an extended wheelbase. This potential increase in size could translate into more rear-seat legroom, contributing to improved passenger comfort.
On the inside, anticipate a revamped interior with a fresh dashboard design. Features may include automatic climate control, horizontal AC vents, a 9.0-inch infotainment system supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera, a head-up display, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and keyless entry. There's even speculation about the possibility of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the next-gen Dzire.
Also Read: Upcoming 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Testing On Indian Roads
As for its powertrain, it is likely that it shares the same engine as the Swift with the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol motor that churns out 81 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque.
(Note: These images are artistic renders and not endorsed by Maruti Suzuki)
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 46,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-7610 second ago
The Ninja ZX-6R made its first appearance in India at the IBW 2023.
-6239 second ago
The MoU is valued at Rs 2,000 crore and will see the company establish Vadodara as the centre for electric vehicles, and will help create over 6,000 new jobs
-5245 second ago
A recent report suggests that Tesla could officially announce its India plans at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit with CEO Elon Musk also in attendance.
-4808 second ago
Aprilia is offering both track- and touring-oriented accessories that cover items such as a taller windscreen, a heel guard, a front-axle protector, and more.
-900 second ago
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. who is currently in Goa and rented an S1 Pro, hinted at the possibility of a rental service in tourist cities.
-455 second ago
Daihatsu ceases domestic production in Japan amid revelations of a safety scandal involving rigged tests spanning over three decades.
6 minutes ago
It comes with built-in solar panels that are capable of charging the battery
34 minutes ago
The Apex will be the third derivative of the current 450 series and is set to only be available in limited numbers.
1 hour ago
Devoid of an engine, the model is expected to be auctioned off for a price between Rs. 2.58 crore and Rs. 3.28 crore, without reserve
2 hours ago
Honda will reveal an electric vehicle concept with a distinct wedge-shaped body at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas on January 9
5 days ago
There were some big-ticket launches in the Indian market in 2023 in the SUV space.
10 days ago
Replying to customer concerns about S-Presso's safety standard, post the Global NCAP crash results, Suzuki Auto South Africa's official handles have commented on social media saying that the model sold there are safer than the ones sold in India.
10 days ago
With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023
12 days ago
It seems that Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for a midlife facelift of the Wagon R sometime in 2024
18 days ago
Maruti Suzuki is also offering loaner cars and has partnered with cab service providers