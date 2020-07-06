Hero MotoCorp Presents 100 Scooters To Women Officers Of UP Police

Hero donated the 100 scooters to the Gorakhpur Police Department in Uttar Pradesh

One of the initiatives under Hero MotoCorp's corporate social responsibility (CSR) umbrella is 'Project Sakhi, where the company donates Hero scooters and motorcycle to the police in various states and union territories of India. Recently, Hero presented 100 scooters to the women officers of the Gorakhpur Police department in Uttar Pradesh. The donated scooters included the Hero Destini 125 and the Hero Maestro Edge 125. Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, flagged off the rally from Gorakhnath Mandir, where the scooters were presented to the Gorakhpur Police department.

(The BS6 Hero Destini 125 gets new LED DRLs and a 3D chrome logo)

All the scooters are equipped with GPS system, sirens, flash lights, public announcement systems, pepper spray and other essential requirements. These scooters will be used by the women cops of the 'Sherni Dasta', who perform patrolling duties.

(The BS6 Hero Maestro Edge 125 was launched in Febraury 2020)

Hero MotoCorp has handed over 2,900 two-wheelers till date to state police departments in 11 states, which are Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal along with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Both, the Hero Destini 125 and the Hero Maestro Edge 125 get a BS6 compliant 125 cc single-cylinder engine which is fuel injected and gets Hero's XSens technology as well. The engine makes 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The BS6 compliant Hero scooters were launched in February 2020 this year.

