Hero MotoCorp Reports 3,91,310 Unit Sales In July 2023

Hero MotoCorp has revealed its sales figures for July 2023. The company successfully sold a total of 3,91,310 units during the month of July.

Motorcycle sales reached 3,60,592 units, while scooter sales stood at 30,718 units. Comparing these figures with the previous year, motorcycles witnessed a decrease from 421,288 units sold in July 2022 to 3,60,592 units in July 2023. On the other hand, scooter sales saw an increase from 24,292 units in July 2022 to 30,718 units in July 2023.

Taking into account the cumulative year-to-date sales for 2023, Hero MotoCorp sold a total of 16,23,232 motorcycles and 1,20,652 scooters. However, compared to 2022, there was a slight decline in sales of motorcycles, as the previous year recorded 17,27,582 units. However, there was an rise in the sales of scooters, as the company sold 1,08,191 units in 2022.

In the domestic market, the company sold 3,71,204 units in July 2023, while exports accounted for 20,106 units. The domestic sales for this period marked a decrease from 4,30,684 units in July 2022. However, export figures witnessed an incline from 14,896 units in July 2022 to 20,106 in July 2023.

In a statement issued by Hero MotoCorp the company said due to severe inclement weather conditions with unprecedented rains and floods affecting several parts of the country resulting in causing a sharp decline in customer footfalls at dealerships. However, the company expects an improvement in market demand in the upcoming festive seasons and a few product launches in the coming month.

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL