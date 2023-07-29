Hero Moto Corp Discontinues 2V Xtreme 200S Ahead of New Gen Karizma Launch

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up for the launch of the new generation Karizma next month. In a strategic move towards focusing on larger motorcycles, the company has decided to discontinue the 2V version of the Xtreme 200S. This comes after the recent introduction of several high-powered bikes, including the 2023 Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200 4V Pro, Xpulse 200T 4V, Xtreme 160R 4V, and Xtreme 200S 4V. Hero has also collaborated with Harley-Davidson and launched the X440 in India.

The Xtreme 200S 4V, Hero's latest offering, boasts a new engine setup with improved braking features. The 4V head, comprising lighter and smaller valves, not only enhances power and torque by 6% and 5%, respectively, compared to the 2V model but also ensures higher reliability and increased fuel efficiency. Priced at Rs. 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom), the Xtreme 200S 4V comes with an array of attractive features, including LED headlight and tail light, a fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, call and notification alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation.

The updated Hero Xtreme 200S 4V

The bike's componentry includes RSU telescopic front forks and mono-shock rear suspension, complemented by 100/80-17 front and 130/70-17 rear tires. With a fuel tank capacity of 12.8L, the new 199.6cc 4V engine delivers 19.1 PS of power and 17.35 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Panther Black Metallic, Mat Axis Grey Metallic, and Moon Yellow are colour options.

Looking back at Hero's marketing strategy, they followed a similar approach when launching the Xpulse 200 4V, retaining the older model until the new variant gained traction. This approach seems to have worked well, as the Xtreme 200S 2V has now been taken off the website, paving the way for the Xtreme 200S 4V to reign as the sole offering.