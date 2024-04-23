Hero MotoCorp Sees A Change In Top Management; Vikram Kasbekar To Head R&D

Dr. Arun Jaura, Chief Technology Office (CTO) at Hero MotoCorp, has stepped down from his current role and will pursue other opportunities outside of the company. He had joined Hero MotoCorp in January 2022 and during his tenure, Hero witnessed several product launches in both Indian and global markets.

Dr. Arun Jaura, CTO, Hero MotoCorp

Vikram Kasbekar, the current head of global product planning and executive director on the Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (HMCL) board, will now head the R&D function at the company. Kasbekar possesses extensive experience across R&D, product planning, and manufacturing operations. He previously led this function and oversaw the transition from BS4 to BS6 emission standards.

Vikram Kasbekar - Head, Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp recently inaugurated a new assembly facility in Nepal, with the aim to bolster its presence and expansion in the country, with its local partner, CG Motors. The new facility will have an annual capacity of 75,000 units. Currently, Hero sells the XPulse 200 4V, Xoom 110, Super Splendor and the Splendor Plus in Nepal.