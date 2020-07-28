Hero Xtreme 160R vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Hero Xtreme 160R is finally on sale across the country. The motorcycle was launched at the end of June 2020 and has its work cut out, taking on some truly good motorcycles in the 150-160 cc segment which has the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer 155, Yamaha FZ-S and the recently launched Honda X-Blade BS6. The competition is definitely tough in this segment. We give you a quick lowdown on how the new 160 cc motorcycle from Hero squares up against the other motorcycles in the segment. Take a look!
Engine Specifications
|Specifications
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|Suzuki Gixxer
|Honda X-Blade
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Yamaha FZ-V3.0
|Displacement
|163 cc
|159.7 cc
|155 cc
|162.7 cc
|160.3 cc
|149 cc
|Max Output
|15 bhp at 8,500 rpm
|15.8 bhp at 8,250 prm
|13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm
|13.67 bhp at 8,000 rpm
|17 bhp at 9,000 rpm
|12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm
|Peak Torque
|14 Nm at 6,500 rpm
|14.12 Nm at 7,250 rpm
|13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm
|14.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm
|14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm
|13.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
First things first! Let's talk about the engine specifications of all motorcycles. In this segment, the customer is looking to own a motorcycle that is fun and has a sporty character too. He/she is not fully focussed on fuel efficiency. If you refer to the table below, the Bajaj Pulsar is head and shoulders above in terms of power output, making 17 bhp. The Honda X-Blade has the highest torque output but the Bajaj is just 0.1 Nm off. The Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the Honda X-Blade make 13.4 bhp and 13.67 bhp while the least powerful motorcycle in this segment is the Yamaha FZ-S FI making 12.2 bhp and 13.6 Nm of peak torque.
Interestingly, after BS6 conversion, almost all motorcycles had a marginal drop in the power and torque figures. Only the Pulsar NS160 gained 1.5 bhp on its total power output, a significant gain for sure! Another point to be noted here is that out of all motorcycles in this on-paper specifications comparison, it is just the Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 which get oil-cooled engine with four valves. The rest of them get an air-cooled, two valve engine.
Features
If the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 scored highest on power, it scores the lowest in term of features. It is the only model here to get a part-analogue part digital instrument console along with halogen headlamp. The rest get a fully digital instrument console along with LED headlight. The Xtreme 160R gets a side-stand engine cut-off along with hazard lamps while the Honda X-Blade also gets updated switchgear featuring buttons for hazard lamps and engine start-stop.
The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets the company's proprietary glide-through-technology (GTT) which makes it easier to ride the motorcycle in bumper to bumper traffic by simply releasing the clutch, without any throttle inputs. TVS could have offered its 'SmartXonnect' Bluetooth connectivity technology on the RTR 160 4V, which is also seen on the NTorq 125 and the Apache RTR 200 4V.
Dimension and Cycle Parts
|Dimensions
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|Suzuki Gixxer
|Honda X-Blade
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Yamaha FZ-V3.0
|Length
|2,029 mm
|2,035 mm
|2,020 mm
|2,013 mm
|2,017 mm
|1,990 mm
|Width
|793 mm
|790 mm
|800 mm
|786 mm
|803.5 mm
|780 mm
|Height
|1,052 mm
|1,050 mm
|1,035 mm
|1,115 mm
|1,060 mm
|1,080 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,327 mm
|1,357 mm
|1,335 mm
|1,347 mm
|1,372 mm
|1,330 mm
|Kerb weight
|138.5 kg (drum)/139.5 kg (disc)
|147 kg (drum)/149 kg (disc)
|140 kg
|143 kg (drum)/144 kg (disc)
|151 kg
|137 kg
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic
|Telescopic
|Telescopic
|Telescopic
|Telescopic
|Telescopic
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Front Wheel Size
|100/80-17
|90/90-17
|100/80-17
|100/80-17
|90/90-17
|100/80-17
|Rear Wheel Size
|130/80-R17
|110/80-17 or 130/70-17
|140/60-R17
|130/70-17
|120/80-17
|140/60-R17
|Fuel tank Capacity
|12 litres
|12 litres
|12 litres
|12 litres
|12 litres
|13 litres
All motorcycles here have a front disc brake as standard. The Xtreme 160R, Apache RTR 160 4V and the X-Blade get an optional disc brake at the rear, while the Gixxer 155, Pulsar NS160 and the Yamaha FZ-V3.0 get a standard disc brake at the rear. Telescopic front suspension and a monoshock at the rear are common to all motorcycles, with varying degrees of adjustability.
The FZ-V3.0 is the lightest motorcycle in this list and the Pulsar NS160 is the heaviest, by a fair margin. The Xtreme 160R and the Gixxer 155 are light enough while the X-Blade treads the middle ground. The Apache RTR 160 4V is the second heaviest bike in this list after the Pulsar. Funnily enough, the Gixxer 155, one of older models in this list, has the widest rear tyre while the Pulsar 160 and Apache RTR 160 get the slimmest tyre up front.
Prices
|Models
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|Suzuki Gixxer
|Honda X-Blade
|Bajaj Pulsar NS160
|Yamaha FZ-V3.0
|Ex-showroom, Prices
|₹ 99,950 - ₹ 1.03 lakh
|₹ 1.03 lakh - ₹ 1.06 lakh
|₹ 1.14 lakh
|₹ 1.06 lakh - ₹ 1.11 lakh
|₹ 1.07 lakh
|₹ 1.03 lakh
Things get interesting here for sure! The prices for the Hero Xtreme 160R start at ₹ 99,950 and go up to ₹ 1.03 lakh, undercutting the entire competition here. The prices for the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V start at ₹ 1.03 lakh and go up to ₹ 1.06 lakh.
Similarly, prices for the Yamaha FZ V3.0 start at ₹ 1.03 lakh and for the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 start at ₹ 1.07 lakh. The Honda X-Blade prices range from ₹ 1.06 lakh and goes up to ₹ 1.11 lakh. Interestingly, it is the Suzuki Gixxer 155, which is the most expensive bike here, at ₹ 1.14 lakh. So, all things considered, the Hero Xtreme 160R does make a good case for itself in the 150-160 cc segment.
