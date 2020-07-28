Hero Xtreme 160R vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Hero Xtreme 160R is finally on sale across the country. The motorcycle was launched at the end of June 2020 and has its work cut out, taking on some truly good motorcycles in the 150-160 cc segment which has the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, Suzuki Gixxer 155, Yamaha FZ-S and the recently launched Honda X-Blade BS6. The competition is definitely tough in this segment. We give you a quick lowdown on how the new 160 cc motorcycle from Hero squares up against the other motorcycles in the segment. Take a look!

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R: All You Need To Know

(The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 gets the most powerful engine among all motorcycles here and in the 150-160 cc segment as well)

Engine Specifications

Specifications Hero Xtreme 160R TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Suzuki Gixxer Honda X-Blade Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Yamaha FZ-V3.0 Displacement 163 cc 159.7 cc 155 cc 162.7 cc 160.3 cc 149 cc Max Output 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm 15.8 bhp at 8,250 prm 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm 13.67 bhp at 8,000 rpm 17 bhp at 9,000 rpm 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm Peak Torque 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm 14.12 Nm at 7,250 rpm 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm 14.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm 13.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual 5-speed manual 5-speed manual 5-speed manual 5-speed manual

First things first! Let's talk about the engine specifications of all motorcycles. In this segment, the customer is looking to own a motorcycle that is fun and has a sporty character too. He/she is not fully focussed on fuel efficiency. If you refer to the table below, the Bajaj Pulsar is head and shoulders above in terms of power output, making 17 bhp. The Honda X-Blade has the highest torque output but the Bajaj is just 0.1 Nm off. The Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the Honda X-Blade make 13.4 bhp and 13.67 bhp while the least powerful motorcycle in this segment is the Yamaha FZ-S FI making 12.2 bhp and 13.6 Nm of peak torque.

(The BS6 Yamaha FZ is the oldest model in this line-up and also the lightest. Plus it makes the lowest power and torque figures as well)

Interestingly, after BS6 conversion, almost all motorcycles had a marginal drop in the power and torque figures. Only the Pulsar NS160 gained 1.5 bhp on its total power output, a significant gain for sure! Another point to be noted here is that out of all motorcycles in this on-paper specifications comparison, it is just the Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 which get oil-cooled engine with four valves. The rest of them get an air-cooled, two valve engine.

Also Read: BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Launched In India

Features

(The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V misses out on the company's SmartXonnect system)

If the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 scored highest on power, it scores the lowest in term of features. It is the only model here to get a part-analogue part digital instrument console along with halogen headlamp. The rest get a fully digital instrument console along with LED headlight. The Xtreme 160R gets a side-stand engine cut-off along with hazard lamps while the Honda X-Blade also gets updated switchgear featuring buttons for hazard lamps and engine start-stop.

(The Honda X-Blade BS6 gets radical styling and a new switchgear, with a start-stop button and hazard lights button)

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V gets the company's proprietary glide-through-technology (GTT) which makes it easier to ride the motorcycle in bumper to bumper traffic by simply releasing the clutch, without any throttle inputs. TVS could have offered its 'SmartXonnect' Bluetooth connectivity technology on the RTR 160 4V, which is also seen on the NTorq 125 and the Apache RTR 200 4V.

Dimension and Cycle Parts

Dimensions Hero Xtreme 160R TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Suzuki Gixxer Honda X-Blade Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Yamaha FZ-V3.0 Length 2,029 mm 2,035 mm 2,020 mm 2,013 mm 2,017 mm 1,990 mm Width 793 mm 790 mm 800 mm 786 mm 803.5 mm 780 mm Height 1,052 mm 1,050 mm 1,035 mm 1,115 mm 1,060 mm 1,080 mm Wheelbase 1,327 mm 1,357 mm 1,335 mm 1,347 mm 1,372 mm 1,330 mm Kerb weight 138.5 kg (drum)/139.5 kg (disc) 147 kg (drum)/149 kg (disc) 140 kg 143 kg (drum)/144 kg (disc) 151 kg 137 kg Front Suspension Telescopic Telescopic Telescopic Telescopic Telescopic Telescopic Rear Suspension Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Front Wheel Size 100/80-17 90/90-17 100/80-17 100/80-17 90/90-17 100/80-17 Rear Wheel Size 130/80-R17 110/80-17 or 130/70-17 140/60-R17 130/70-17 120/80-17 140/60-R17 Fuel tank Capacity 12 litres 12 litres 12 litres 12 litres 12 litres 13 litres

All motorcycles here have a front disc brake as standard. The Xtreme 160R, Apache RTR 160 4V and the X-Blade get an optional disc brake at the rear, while the Gixxer 155, Pulsar NS160 and the Yamaha FZ-V3.0 get a standard disc brake at the rear. Telescopic front suspension and a monoshock at the rear are common to all motorcycles, with varying degrees of adjustability.

(The BS6 Gixxer 155 gets the fattest rear tyre among all motorcycles listed here. Also, it is the most expensive motorcycle in the 150-160 cc segment)

The FZ-V3.0 is the lightest motorcycle in this list and the Pulsar NS160 is the heaviest, by a fair margin. The Xtreme 160R and the Gixxer 155 are light enough while the X-Blade treads the middle ground. The Apache RTR 160 4V is the second heaviest bike in this list after the Pulsar. Funnily enough, the Gixxer 155, one of older models in this list, has the widest rear tyre while the Pulsar 160 and Apache RTR 160 get the slimmest tyre up front.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 160 4V First Ride Review

Prices

Models Hero Xtreme 160R TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Suzuki Gixxer Honda X-Blade Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Yamaha FZ-V3.0 Ex-showroom, Prices ₹ 99,950 - ₹ 1.03 lakh ₹ 1.03 lakh - ₹ 1.06 lakh ₹ 1.14 lakh ₹ 1.06 lakh - ₹ 1.11 lakh ₹ 1.07 lakh ₹ 1.03 lakh

Things get interesting here for sure! The prices for the Hero Xtreme 160R start at ₹ 99,950 and go up to ₹ 1.03 lakh, undercutting the entire competition here. The prices for the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V start at ₹ 1.03 lakh and go up to ₹ 1.06 lakh.

(The Hero Xtreme 160R is the newest bike in this lot and it undercuts all other bikes by a few thousand rupees)

Similarly, prices for the Yamaha FZ V3.0 start at ₹ 1.03 lakh and for the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 start at ₹ 1.07 lakh. The Honda X-Blade prices range from ₹ 1.06 lakh and goes up to ₹ 1.11 lakh. Interestingly, it is the Suzuki Gixxer 155, which is the most expensive bike here, at ₹ 1.14 lakh. So, all things considered, the Hero Xtreme 160R does make a good case for itself in the 150-160 cc segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.