Hero Xtreme 160R: All You Need To Know

After a delay of few months, the Hero Xtreme 160R is finally on sale in India. First showcased in February 2020, the motorcycle was launched at the end of June 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic playing spoilsport. Nonetheless, now that the motorcycle is here, it has its work cut out, taking on some truly good motorcycles in the 150-160 cc segment. The motorcycle has been listed on Hero's website for a while now and the company has started despatch of the bike to its dealerships across India. This is the first time that Hero MotoCorp has had a model in the premium 160 cc space. We tell you everything you need to know about the motorcycle.

Styling

(The Hero Xtreme 160R gets muscular styling and minimalist design)

Sharp, aggressive and comes as a breath of fresh air! The Hero Xtreme 160R gets strong lines along its body, a chiselled fuel tank and an aggressive stance. Viewed in profile, the absence of visible grab rails at the rear gives the motorcycle a sporty look. The minimalist tone of the motorcycle looks good and adds a sense of aggression as well. Overall, we like how the bike looks.

Engine Specifications

(The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a BS6 compliant 160 cc engine which makes 15 bhp and 14 Nm)

The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a 160 cc, single-cylinder engine that is fuel injected and BS6 compliant. The engine makes 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The company claims that the motorcycle can hit 0-60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

Features and Cycle Parts

(The black and white digital instrument console on the Xtreme 160R is all-new)

Hero MotoCorp has done well to offer a couple of segment first features like all-LED lighting and a side-stand engine cut-off. Additionally, the Xtreme 160R also gets a fully digital instrument console along with a single channel ABS. The motorcycle gets 37 mm telescopic forks up front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle gets 17-inch alloys along with a 276 mm petal disc up front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear or a 130 mm drum. The bike is built around a rigid diamond frame chassis and has a kerb weight of 138.5 kg. It has a ground clearance of 170 mm.

Pricing and Rivals

(The Hero Xtreme 160R will go up against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and the Suzuki Gixxer 155)



The single disc variant of the Hero Xtreme 160R is priced at ₹ 99,950 while the variant with disc brake at the front and rear is priced at ₹ 103,500. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. As far as rival motorcycles are concerned, the Xtreme 160R goes up against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the Bajaj Pulsar NS160.

