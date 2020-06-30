Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched the all-new Hero Xtreme 160R in India. The front disc variant is priced at ₹ 99,950 while the dual disc variant is priced at ₹ 103,500. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The Hero Xtreme 160R was first showcased in February 2020 at the Hero World 2020 event. The Hero Xtreme 160R is inspired by the Hero Xtreme 1.R concept motorcycle that was showcased at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle Show. The motorcycle was listed on the company's website for a while now. In fact, Hero began online registrations for test rides of the motorcycle as well. The despatches of the motorcycle have already begun.

The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a 160 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled and BS6 compliant. It gets Hero's XSens technology and programmed fuel injection. It makes 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and the peak torque is rated at 14 Nm which comes in fully at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Hero claims a 0-60 kmph sprint time of 4.7 seconds. The Xtreme 160R has a kerb weight of 138.8 kg, making it one of the lighter models in the segment. The bike is suspended on 37 mm telescopic forks up front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The front end gets a standard 276 mm disc while the rear gets an optional 220 mm disc. The motorcycle gets single-channel ABS as standard fitment.

Some of the features include a full LED lighting package, which is segment first. Also, the full digital display is inverted. The bike also gets a side-stand engine cut-off feature as well. It will be available in three colour combinations of Pearl Silver White, Vibrant Blue and Sports Red. The Hero Xtreme 160R is stylishly designed, with sharp, edgy lines and a minimalist theme. The sculpted fuel tank along with the blacked out engine and frame add to the sporty look. It will be going up against the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Suzuki Gixxer 155.

