Honda Amaze Crosses 4 Lakh Units Sales Milestone In India

The Honda Amaze model has been in the market since 2013 and is currently the company best-selling car. Honda sold 2.6 lakh units of the first-gen model until March 2018, and between May 2018 till now, it has sold 1.4 lakh units of the second-gen Amaze sedan.

The company says that 42 per cent of Honda Amaze owners were first-time car buyers

Highlights

  • Honda has cumulatively sold 4 lakh units of the old and new-gen Amaze
  • The Amaze was first launched in 2013, & the new-gen model arrived in 2018
  • Both petrol and diesel engines of the Honda Amaze are BS6 compliant

The Honda Amaze subcompact sedan has recently crossed the four lakh units sales milestone in India. This includes the cumulative sales of both, the first-gen model, which was launched in 2013, and the existing second-gen Amaze that went on sale in India in 2018. Currently, the Amaze is Honda Cars India's bestselling model in the country, selling an average of 5,000 to 6,000 units a month. In fact, Honda says that 42 per cent of Honda Amaze owners were first-time car buyers.

Also Read: New-Gen Honda Amaze Review

Honda Amaze

6.1 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Honda Amaze Price

ntf3oj1k

Honda says that 44 per cent of the Amaze's total sales coming from Tier 1 markets, while Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities drive the remaining 56 per cent sales

Commenting on the new sales milestone, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India said, "Honda Amaze has been an extremely successful model for HCIL and is a key pillar of our business. The 4 lakh cumulative milestone for Amaze has been possible because of the love of our customers and support of our dealer partners which has helped Amaze to become a popular brand across markets. It's a contemporary sedan which not only matches but exceeds customer expectations and this milestone is a testimony that Amaze has struck the right chord with Indian customers. With 42 per cent first-time buyers opting for Amaze, we believe it's a great choice as the first car for customers which offers the status of a much bigger sedan and great peace of mind with its lowest cost of maintenance to suit their budget."

honda amaze gets a new rear design

The 2nd gen Honda Amaze was the first to get a diesel CVT option, and right now 20 per cent of its total sales come from automatic variants

The first-generation Honda Amaze was launched in India in April 2013 and the company sold 2.6 lakh units till March 2018. The second-gen model, which was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, officially went on sale in India in May 2018, accounts for the remaining 1.4 lakh units sold so far. Honda says that the Amaze has been a popular model in both metros and non-metro cities, with 44 per cent of its total sales coming from Tier 1 markets, while Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities together drive the remaining 56 per cent sales. Furthermore, the demand for automatic variants has also increased from 9 per cent (first-gen model) to 20 per cent (second-gen model), that that could be credited to the growing demand for automatic models and the fact the Amaze was the first to offer a diesel CVT option in its segment. All that said, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown, in the last six months, the average sales have come down to about 2,500 units a month.

Also Read: Honda Amaze scores Four Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

Also Read: BS6 Car Discounts: Offers Of Upto ₹ 1 Lakh On The Honda City & Amaze In June

The Honda Amaze is currently offered in both petrol and diesel engine options, powered by an 89 bhp 1.2-litre engine, and a 99 bhp 1.5-litre oil burner, respectively. The petrol version offers a peak torque of 110 Nm, while the diesel engine develops 200 Nm of peak torque. Both come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional CVT automatic transmission. The Honda Amaze is priced in India between ₹ 6.17 lakh to ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

