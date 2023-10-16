Honda Cars India Announces Nationwide Festive Service Camp
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
16-Oct-23 06:05 PM IST
Highlights
- The company will offer a range of services, including complimentary car checkups
- Customers will also benefit from festive discounts on vehicle parts
- The brand has also introduced discounts on the Honda City and Amaze
Honda Cars India is gearing up for a nationwide Festive Car Service Camp, which is set to be conducted at authorised dealership facilities across the country from October 16 to 20, 2023. During this period, the company will offer a range of services, including complimentary car checkups as well as tyre and battery inspections.
Customers will also benefit from festive discounts on vehicle parts and labour costs, in addition to receiving a complimentary car wash. To enhance the experience further, customers can take advantage of discounts on beautification and paint treatments, along with discounts on tyre purchases.
Moreover, customers can also avail of discounts on various accessories, parts, and cash repairs. During the festive camp, customers will have the opportunity to experience Honda Sensing's innovative Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) technology through test drives and receive free evaluations of their existing vehicles.
The brand has also introduced discounts on the Honda City and Amaze as part of the ongoing 'Great Honda Fest.' During this festival, customers can gain benefits of up to Rs 75,000 on the Honda City and up to Rs 57,000 on the Honda Amaze in the form of cash discounts, customer loyalty bonuses, accessories, corporate discounts, and special exchange benefits.
Also Read: Honda City Elegant Edition, Amaze Elite Edition Launched In India
Previously, Honda Cars had launched special festive editions known as the 'Elegant Edition' for the mid-size sedan Honda City, and the 'Elite Edition' for the Honda Amaze subcompact sedan. These limited-run editions are available in both manual transmission and continuously variable transmission (CVT) variants.
