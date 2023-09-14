Login

Honda Cars India Updates Its Connect Application With New Features

Honda has updated its Connect application with a range of new features
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

14-Sep-23 04:19 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • complimentary 5-year subscription package for the app
  • The app now offers a digitalized pick-up and drop-off service
  • Honda Connect introduces extra rewards for Fuel Pay at HP filling stations

Honda Cars India has updated its Connect app with a range of new features, providing enhanced functionality for its users. This update brings the total number of features in Honda Connect to 37, and it includes a complimentary 5-year subscription package from the date of purchase of a vehicle.

 

 

Among the notable additions is the Personalised Dynamic Dashboard, which allows users to customise their H-Connect experience with personalised home screens, colour schemes, and dashboard layouts. Additionally, the app now offers a digitalized pick-up and drop-off service, simplifying service appointment bookings and providing real-time updates on service-related activities.

 

Also Read:  Honda Elevate vs Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara And Other Rivals: Price Comparison

 

Furthermore, in collaboration with HPCL, Honda Connect introduces extra rewards for Fuel Pay. Customers can earn 5 HP Pay points for every Rs 100 spent on fuel at HP filling stations, which translates to a 25 per cent bonus compared to regular HP customers, according to Honda.

 

 

The app also provides details on pre-owned vehicles, offering a platform for buying and selling pre-owned cars. Moreover, it integrates accessories, enhancing the overall experience for Honda Connect users.

 

Also Read: Honda Delivers 100 Units Of The Elevate In Hyderabad

 

In terms of safety features, Honda Connect introduces the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), which provides real-time tyre pressure updates via the app. Additionally, the Drive View Recorder (DVR) records events around the vehicle while it is in operation, with the footage easily accessible through the Honda Connect app after installation. It is important to note that TPMS and DVR functions require separate accessory items.

 

These enhanced features are available across Honda's various models, allowing customers to select the level of connectivity that best suits their needs. Honda Connect is also compatible with smartwatch devices like Apple Watch OS 4 and above, Android Wear OS 2.0 and above, and supports Alexa remote capabilities.

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate SUV Launched At Rs 11 Lakh; Available In Seven Variants

# Honda Connect Application# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Connect# Honda Cars India# Honda City# Honda Elevate# Honda Amaze# Honda India

