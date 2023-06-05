Honda Elevate Global Debut Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect

Honda Cars India is gearing up to launch its all-new SUV, the Honda Elevate, and it is all set to make its global debut tomorrow. This highly anticipated vehicle is a compact SUV that will take on rivals like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. For starters, The Honda Elevate is based on the popular Honda City sedan, utilising some of its key features.

In terms of styling, the Elevate beholds a striking resemblance to Honda's global SUV line-up, particularly the HR-V SUV. As for its size, it is projected to measure around 4.3-4.4 metres in length, which is consistent with the segment's standards. The spy shots that surfaced on the internet recently confirmed a 360-degree camera placed under the ORVMs. A recent image shared on social media by the brand revealed that the Elevate will come equipped with an electric sunroof. Further, the Elevate is expected to have similar tech features as the Honda City. Honda may include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) which are enhanced safety features.

The Honda Elevate is likely to be built on the same platform as the City sedan and will perhaps be offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Additionally, Honda is likely to introduce the strong hybrid system that debuted in the City (Honda City hybrid eHEV) for the Elevate. However, it is unlikely that a diesel engine option will be available.

The Elevate will enter an aggressively competitive compact SUV segment, currently dominated by the Hyundai Creta. Also, it will face stiff competition from the recent duet of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder. Further adding pressure is the upcoming three-row seating layout, Citroen C3 Aircross.

Subsequently, the prices for the Honda Elevate are expected to be announced in August of this year. We anticipate a starting price range of around Rs 11–12 lakh. As mentioned earlier, the Elevate hybrid variant can be priced at around Rs 20 lakh (all anticipated prices are ex-showroom).