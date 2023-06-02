Auto Sales May 2023: Honda Cars India Sales Down 43% Year-On-Year

Honda Car India’s sales have seen a downhill slide in recent months after the brand pulled the plug on Jazz, WR-V and the older fourth-gen City in the market. The same trend carried on for the month of May with the brand posting total sales of 4,660 units – down 43 per cent from last year.

The carmaker had reported sales of 8,188 units in May 2022 though the carmaker had a much larger line-up of models in comparison. The carmaker currently only offers two models to customers – the Amaze subcompact sedan and the City compact sedan. The former is a petrol-only model while the latter is available with standard petrol and strong hybrid powertrains.

Honda's line-up in India is currently down to just two models - the Amaze and the City.

Sales were also down 12.3 per cent month-on-month compared to April 2023. The carmaker had reported domestic sales of 5,313 units in the month which was a 32 per cent year-on-year decline.

Commenting on the sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Our sales for the month of May’23 was in line with our plan. The Amaze and City continued to perform well and get strong customer preference. Along with this, we are gearing up for the world premiere of our upcoming new SUV model Honda Elevate. The new Honda SUV is garnering a lot of attention in the market from customers across our network and platforms. We are confident that it will be well received by the consumers.”

Exports too were down year-on-year at 587 units as compared to 1,997 units in May 2022. Month-on-month Honda’s exports declined a notable 71.2 per cent – down from 2,042 units in April 2023.

The carmaker though is set to expand its model lineup in India in the coming months with an all-new compact SUV, the Elevate, which will make its world premiere on June 6. The new SUV should help Honda’s overall domestic sales recover, with SUVs being a popular body style among Indian buyers.