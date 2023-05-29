  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Cars India To Hike Prices Of Amaze, City From June 1

Honda Cars India To Hike Prices Of Amaze, City From June 1

Prices will be hiked by up to 1 per cent across all variants except for the City Hybrid.
authorBy Carandbike Team
29-May-23 12:35 PM IST
Honda Cars India To Hike Prices Of Amaze, City From June 1
Highlights
  • Prices will be hiked by up to 1 per cent across variants
  • Honda City e:HEV prices to be unaffected
  • Carmaker gearing to debut all-new Elevate compact SUV on June 6

Honda Cars India has said that it will hike prices of the City and Amaze, by up to 1 per cent starting from June 2023. This decision has been made in response to the increasing cost pressures faced by the company.
 

According to Kunal Behl, the Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Honda Cars India, the extent of the price increase will vary across different variants of the sedans. Currently, the Amaze is priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.6 lakh (ex-showroom prices) and is the smallest sedan offered by Honda in the Indian market. In April 2023, the company had already increased the price of the Amaze by Rs 12,000 due to rising cost concerns.


Also read: Honda e:Ny1 Electric SUV Debuts With 201 bhp, 412 km Range
 

The latest hike will be the second for the Honda Amaze this fiscal.

 

On the other hand, the City lineup, which includes strong hybrid models, is priced between Rs 11.55 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the upcoming price hike will not affect the strong hybrid trim of the mid-size sedan.

 

Also Read: Honda Elevate Compact SUV To Feature Electric Sunroof; Debut Confirmed For June 6

 

Price hike aside, Honda Cars India is preparing to introduce a new SUV called the Elevate on June 6. The SUV is expected to share its underpinnings with the fifth-generation City sedan and will push Honda into the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

 

The Elevate will compete with other popular mid-size SUVs in the Indian market, such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos.


Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar

 

With inputs from PTI

Related Articles
Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha And Kawasaki Form Association To Co-Develop Small Hydrogen Combustion Engines
Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha And Kawasaki Form Association To Co-Develop Small Hydrogen Combustion Engines
10 days ago
Honda e:Ny1 Electric SUV Debuts With 201 bhp, 412 km Range
Honda e:Ny1 Electric SUV Debuts With 201 bhp, 412 km Range
12 days ago
Honda Elevate Compact SUV To Feature Electric Sunroof; Debut Confirmed For June 6
Honda Elevate Compact SUV To Feature Electric Sunroof; Debut Confirmed For June 6
13 days ago
Honda Renames The ‘Activa 6G’ To Just ‘Activa’
Honda Renames The ‘Activa 6G’ To Just ‘Activa’
18 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Honda Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now