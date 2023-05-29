Honda Cars India To Hike Prices Of Amaze, City From June 1

Honda Cars India has said that it will hike prices of the City and Amaze, by up to 1 per cent starting from June 2023. This decision has been made in response to the increasing cost pressures faced by the company.



According to Kunal Behl, the Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Honda Cars India, the extent of the price increase will vary across different variants of the sedans. Currently, the Amaze is priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.6 lakh (ex-showroom prices) and is the smallest sedan offered by Honda in the Indian market. In April 2023, the company had already increased the price of the Amaze by Rs 12,000 due to rising cost concerns.



The latest hike will be the second for the Honda Amaze this fiscal.

On the other hand, the City lineup, which includes strong hybrid models, is priced between Rs 11.55 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the upcoming price hike will not affect the strong hybrid trim of the mid-size sedan.

Price hike aside, Honda Cars India is preparing to introduce a new SUV called the Elevate on June 6. The SUV is expected to share its underpinnings with the fifth-generation City sedan and will push Honda into the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

The Elevate will compete with other popular mid-size SUVs in the Indian market, such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos.



Written by Aaryan Sonsurkar

With inputs from PTI