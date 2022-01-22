  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Signs Joint Development Pact With Boston-Based EV Battery R&D Firm SES

Honda Signs Joint Development Pact With Boston-Based EV Battery R&D Firm SES

Honda Motor Co. had signed a joint development agreement for lithium-metal batteries with Boston-based EV battery company SES Holdings Pte Ltd.
authorBy Reuters
22-Jan-22 06:17 PM IST
Honda Signs Joint Development Pact With Boston-Based EV Battery R&D Firm SES banner

Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it had signed a joint development agreement for lithium-metal batteries with Boston-based EV battery company SES Holdings Pte Ltd.

In a statement, Honda said SES planned to list on the New York Stock Exchange via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) transaction, and that the Japanese automaker planned to buy about 2% of the listed company, SES AI Corporation.

Lithium-metal batteries are expected to achieve higher energy density than lithium-ion batteries, which are used in most battery-electric vehicles today.

Related Articles
Chinese Battery Giant CATL Profit Jumps As It Ramps Up Output
Chinese Battery Giant CATL Profit Jumps As It Ramps Up Output
16 hours ago
EV Battery Makers Gotion, ONE Plan New Michigan Plants
EV Battery Makers Gotion, ONE Plan New Michigan Plants
16 hours ago
Chinese Battery Giant CATL Profit Jumps As It Ramps Up Output
Chinese Battery Giant CATL Profit Jumps As It Ramps Up Output
5 days ago
EV Battery Makers Gotion, ONE Plan New Michigan Plants
EV Battery Makers Gotion, ONE Plan New Michigan Plants
5 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Honda Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Which one out of the two would you go for?