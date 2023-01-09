Honda Teases All-New SUV Ahead Of Auto Expo 2023

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) released a teaser of its upcoming SUV, which is going to be completely new. Honda said that the premiere of the SUV will happen in the coming months, during the summer of 2023. The upcoming Honda SUV has been designed at the Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. After extensive market surveys were carried out in India for people’s changing lifestyle requirements and expectations from Honda for their new SUV in terms of design & performance.

The teaser image shows an SUV with a bold stance, a high-riding bonnet, sleek LED daytime running lights on top, with LED headlights at the bottom. The teaser image also shows big, bold grille and flared wheel arches along with plastic cladding. There are roof rails up top, adding to the bold design. This marks a complete design departure of Honda from its previous SUVs, which were more crossover and less SUV.

The new SUV has been designed and developed specially for Indian market and is likely to use the same platform as the Amaze but it will be longer than four metres and could be offered with just a petrol engine. Recently, Honda discontinued the diesel variants of the Amaze in India. We will of course get you more information on the upcoming Honda SUV soon.