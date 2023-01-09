  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Teases All-New SUV Ahead Of Auto Expo 2023

Honda Teases All-New SUV Ahead Of Auto Expo 2023

While Honda may not be participating at Auto Expo 2023, it has teased its brand-new SUV, which will be launched in India soon.
authorBy Carandbike Team
1 mins read
09-Jan-23 12:28 PM IST
Honda Teases All-New SUV Ahead Of Auto Expo 2023 banner
Highlights
  • Honda teases all-new SUV ahead of the Auto Expo
  • The new SUV has been designed at Honda's Asia-Pacific R&D Company
  • It will make its debut in the summer of 2023

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) released a teaser of its upcoming SUV, which is going to be completely new. Honda said that the premiere of the SUV will happen in the coming months, during the summer of 2023. The upcoming Honda SUV has been designed at the Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. After extensive market surveys were carried out in India for people’s changing lifestyle requirements and expectations from Honda for their new SUV in terms of design & performance.

The teaser image shows an SUV with a bold stance, a high-riding bonnet, sleek LED daytime running lights on top, with LED headlights at the bottom. The teaser image also shows big, bold grille and flared wheel arches along with plastic cladding. There are roof rails up top, adding to the bold design. This marks a complete design departure of Honda from its previous SUVs, which were more crossover and less SUV. 

The new SUV has been designed and developed specially for Indian market and is likely to use the same platform as the Amaze but it will be longer than four metres and could be offered with just a petrol engine. Recently, Honda discontinued the diesel variants of the Amaze in India. We will of course get you more information on the upcoming Honda SUV soon.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Auto Sales November 2022: Honda Cars India Reports Domestic Sales Of 7,051 Units
Auto Sales November 2022: Honda Cars India Reports Domestic Sales Of 7,051 Units
1 month ago
Honda Cars India Reaches New Production Milestone; 2 Million Units Manufactured
Honda Cars India Reaches New Production Milestone; 2 Million Units Manufactured
2 months ago
2023 Honda WR-V Breaks Cover In Indonesia
2023 Honda WR-V Breaks Cover In Indonesia
2 months ago
Honda Cars India Could Discontinue 1.5 Diesel To Meet New Emission Norms – Report
Honda Cars India Could Discontinue 1.5 Diesel To Meet New Emission Norms – Report
4 months ago

Top Festive Picks

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Honda Cars

Question Of The Day

The one feature that you think will change the way you drive

Top trending

1New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
2Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
Used Cars by lifestyle
line