Honda Teases New CB350 “BABT” Model; Will Rival Royal Enfield Classic 350
By Carandbike Team
3 mins read
16-Nov-23 03:13 PM IST
Highlights
- New Honda CB350 “BABT” model teased
- Will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350
- Will be based on the 350 cc platform
If you have been planning to purchase a Honda CB350 H’ness, you might want to wait a bit as the company has dropped teasers for a new model that is due to be launched shortly. Carrying the “BABT” name the new model will be based on the CB350 platform that currently includes the H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS models.
Also Read: 2024 Honda CB300R Launched In India; Gets A Price Cut Of Rs. 37,000
The teaser video released by Honda does reveal a few details of the motorcycle suggesting it will feature a more old-school look, that includes a tubular grab rail, split seats, tank grips, metal fork covers for the telescopic forks and fender design that’s similar to the Royal Enfield Classic. Expect a blacked-out theme as well with a few more cosmetic additions.
Also Read: Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
The new upcoming bike will be based on the same 350 cc platform which is a 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit that is capable of producing 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts include telescopic fork setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends.
Also Read: Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
The upcoming 350 cc “BABT” model will be launched shortly and is likely to be launched carrying a sticker price in the ballpark of Rs 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom).
