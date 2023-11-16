Login

Honda Teases New CB350 “BABT” Model; Will Rival Royal Enfield Classic 350

The new model will be an addition to the existing CB 350 series and will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

16-Nov-23 03:13 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Honda CB350 “BABT” model teased
  • Will rival the Royal Enfield Classic 350
  • Will be based on the 350 cc platform

If you have been planning to purchase a Honda CB350 H’ness, you might want to wait a bit as the company has dropped teasers for a new model that is due to be launched shortly. Carrying the “BABT” name the new model will be based on the CB350 platform that currently includes the H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS models.

 

Also Read: 2024 Honda CB300R Launched In India; Gets A Price Cut Of Rs. 37,000

undefined

The teaser video released by Honda does reveal a few details of the motorcycle suggesting it will feature a more old-school look, that includes a tubular grab rail, split seats, tank grips, metal fork covers for the telescopic forks and fender design that’s similar to the Royal Enfield Classic. Expect a blacked-out theme as well with a few more cosmetic additions.

 

Also Read: Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched

The new upcoming bike will be based on the same 350 cc platform which is a 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit that is capable of producing 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Other cycle parts include telescopic fork setup at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends.

 

Also Read: Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries

The upcoming 350 cc “BABT” model will be launched shortly and is likely to be launched carrying a sticker price in the ballpark of Rs 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom). 

# Honda# Honda CB350 H'ness# Honda 350 Classic# Honda CB350 BABT
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan
Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17663 second ago

The 2024 Honda WR-V for Japan is the made-in-India Elevate SUV produced at the automaker’s Tapukara facility and exported to several markets overseas

Norton Motorcycles Unveils 125th Anniversary Limited Edition Models
Norton Motorcycles Unveils 125th Anniversary Limited Edition Models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17605 second ago

Only 125 units of three of Norton’s bikes will be offered, in exclusive colours to celebrate the TVS-owned brand’s 125th anniversary.

ZF Unveils New Electro-Mechanical 'Dry' Brake System
ZF Unveils New Electro-Mechanical 'Dry' Brake System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13681 second ago

New system reduces hydraulic-based braking systems with electric motors at each wheel to generate braking force.

Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Exterior Design, Specifications Revealed
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Sedan Exterior Design, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13622 second ago

Near 5-metre-long electric sedan will go on sale in China early next year and will be offered with rear- and all-wheel drive powertrains.

ChargeZone To Open First 360 kW EV Fast-Charging Stations In Mumbai And Vellore
ChargeZone To Open First 360 kW EV Fast-Charging Stations In Mumbai And Vellore
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-10127 second ago

The superchargers target truck and bus fleet operators, providing them with swift charging options to facilitate the transition to EVs.

Williams Unveils Las Vegas Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend
Williams Unveils Las Vegas Inspired Livery Ahead Of Race Weekend
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-2858 second ago

The Formula 1 team’s livery is based on the iconic 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Most Expensive Ferrari To Be Sold At Auction
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO Is The Most Expensive Ferrari To Be Sold At Auction
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-406 second ago

The 1962 250 GTO, once raced by Scuderia Ferrari sold at auction for $ 51.7 million.

Heavy Industries Ministry Announces Phased Manufacturing Program For EV Chargers
Heavy Industries Ministry Announces Phased Manufacturing Program For EV Chargers
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

10 minutes ago

This is an initiative by the government to promote the domestic manufacturing of chargers and its parts

Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10
Mahindra Racing Signs Kush Maini As Reserve Driver For Formula E Season 10
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The Indian racer’s role will involve simulator sessions, attendance at select e-Prix events to support the team, and opportunities to test the M10Electro race car.

Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Red Bull Unveils Vibrant 'Neon Bull' Livery For The 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The fresh faced RB19 will race down the new street circuit in Las Vegas, featuring a long straight along the Strip

EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
EICMA 2023: List Of All Motorcycles And Scooters That Debuted At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Prominent motorcycle manufacturers showcased their latest offerings at this year's event in Milan, Italy.

EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
EICMA 2023: Updated Honda CB650R, CBR650R Gain E-Clutch, Revised Styling And Features
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The CB650 twins will be Honda’s first bikes to get the new E-Clutch technology that debuted earlier this year.

Honda, GM And Cruise Plan To Begin Driverless Ride Service By Early 2026
Honda, GM And Cruise Plan To Begin Driverless Ride Service By Early 2026
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 days ago

Honda, GM, and Cruise have entered into an agreement to establish a joint venture for a driverless ride service in Japan

Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
Honda SC e: Electric Scooter Concept Debuts With Swappable Batteries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 days ago

Unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s newest electric scooter concept is almost certainly previewing an upcoming global model.

Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
Honda Unveils Prelude Concept At Japan Mobility Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 days ago

Honda's vision for the new Prelude is to create a sporty coupe with a strong hybrid powertrain

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Teases New CB350 “BABT” Model; Will Rival Royal Enfield Classic 350
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved