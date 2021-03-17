Honda Transalp Name Registered In The US

Honda has filed for the name Transalp in the US, as recent trademark filings in the US reveal. Rumours from Japan and even Europe have been abuzz since last year that Honda is building something of a smaller Africa Twin, with a 750 cc engine which will be likely to be called the Transalp. Now, with Honda trademarking the name in the US, looks like those rumours weren't totally in the air after all, and Honda is likely to revive the Transalp name once again, possibly in a middleweight adventure model, which will sit between the Honda CB500X and the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin.

Also Read: Honda Transalp Rumours Resurface From Japan

The Honda Transalp is expected to be a sort of middleweight Africa Twin, with a 750 cc engine from the Honda NC750

Renders released by Japanese publication Young Machine do give an idea of the design, but the fact of the matter is that these aren't official designs. So, we don't really know what the Transalp will look like, or what engine will be powering it. The previous Honda Transalp was manufactured between 1987 till 2008, with engine displacement ranging from 400 cc to 680 cc in the final Honda XL700V Transalp. And going by the old Transalp's product positioning, the new Transalp will also be a road-oriented adventure tourer, but expected to sit below the Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin.

Also Read: Honda Transalp May Make A Comeback In 2021-22

The 2021 Honda Africa Twin will be offered in either a manual or DCT variant

Several reports from around the world speculate that the new Honda Transalp will feature an engine shared with the Honda NC750, and will be one of three new models featuring the NC750 engine as the powerplant. The new Transalp may be called the XL750L, or the CB750X, with it being positioned above the Honda CB500X. With around 50 bhp from the 750 cc engine of the NC750, which can be offered with a DCT automatic gearbox, and can be offered as an alternative in the mid-size adventure segment, without bordering on the Africa Twin's market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.