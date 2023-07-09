Hyundai Exter Launching Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

Hyundai Motor India is set to launch its latest offering, the Exter, tomorrow, i.e. 10th July 2023. Once launched, this will be the Korean automaker's first micro-SUV and compete against the Citroen C3 and the Tata Punch. Now, Hyundai has already revealed a lot of information about the Exter, but nonetheless, here are a few notable things we can expect to see from Hyundai's latest offering.

A unique thing about the front is the H-shaped front DRLs

From the pictures Hyundai has showcased, the Exter will feature a split headlight setup, with only the top-spec variant offering LED headlights. The overall design of the micro-SUV is quite boxy but still carries a few unique styling elements, such as the plastic cladding around the wheel arches and the dual-tone paint. On the inside, the Exter features a dual digital display setup consisting of an 8-inch touchscreen and a fully digital driver's display.



The faux rear bumper cladding gives it an SUV stance

The Exter shares most of its underpinnings with the Grand i10 Nios, and from the images shown by Hyundai, it also shares the interior layout too with the latter. Now, Hyundai has always been known to offer a plethora of features and the Exter is bound to follow the same lines. Apart from the dual displays, it is expected to pack features such as cruise control, auto climate control, steering-mounted controls and rear AC vents. Moreover, the pictures also showcase an electric sunroof which could be offered only in the top-spec Exter.

The all-black interiors are borrowed from the Grand i10 Nios

Powering the Exter will be the same 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor found in the Grand i10 Nios. It makes peak power of 83 PS and 113 Nm of torque, and is mated to a 5-speed manual, with an AMT as optional. Hyundai has stated that the Exter will also be available with a CNG kit, which will only be offered with the manual gearbox.

Prices for the Exter are expected to be between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, which makes it quite a strong contender compared to the Citroen C3 and Tata Punch. While the Tata Punch has been quite popular in the Indian market, will the Exter be able to dethrone the Punch and be the new champion in the micro-SUV market? We will find that answer soon when we review the Hyundai Exter later this month.