Hyundai Exter vs Rivals: Specification Comparison

The Exter is Hyundai’s latest offering in the Indian market. Here's a quick spec comparison to see where it stands against its rivals.
Highlights
  • Main rivals include the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Citroen C3.
  • The Exter is the tallest vehicle in the bunch.
  • The Exter is available in petrol and CNG engine options.

Hyundai’s latest launch in the Indian market is the Exter, a crossover also touted as a micro-SUV by some. Offered in seven variants, the Exter is available at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh which goes as high as Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the fully loaded version. It also gets some segment-first offerings including a sunroof with voice controls, a dual-cam dash cam, a wireless phone charger, and paddle shifters (only AMT). 

 

The car can be had with either a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol and CNG engine similar to other small Hyundai cars. The former is offered with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox while the latter is only offered with a manual.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter: 5 Things To Know About The Newly Launched Micro-SUV

The Exter's main rivals include the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Citroen C3

 

With respect to the car’s dimensions and pricing, its main rivals in the market include the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Citroen C3. Here’s how the car compares to its rivals on paper.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis vs Citroen C3: Price Comparison

The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre engine making 64 bhp and 115 Nm

 

Dimensions:

 Hyundai ExterTata PunchCitroen C3Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Length3815 mm3827 mm3981 mm3700 mm
Width1710 mm1742 mm1733 mm1690 mm
Height1631 mm1615 mm1604 mm1595 mm
Wheelbase2450 mm2445 mm2540 mm2435 mm
Bootspace391 litres366 litres315 litres260 litres

 

In terms of the car’s length and width, the Exter is smaller than the Punch and C3 and larger than the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, which is the smallest vehicle in this comparison by a significant margin. The Exter does have the upper hand in terms of height and is taller than the rest of the bunch measuring 1631 mm. The car also has the largest boot space which stands at 391 litres, significantly higher than the other cars. It also has a longer wheelbase than the Punch and Ignis, though it loses out to the Citroen in this area which measures 2540 mm.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Bags Over 11,000 Bookings

The Citroen C3 is only available with a manual transmission

 

Performance:

 

 Hyundai ExterTata PunchCitroen C3Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Engine1.2-litre petrol1.2-litre CNG  1.2-litre petrol  1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre petrol 
Max Power82 bhp69 bhp86.6 bhp81 bhp108 bhp82 bhp
Peak Torque114 Nm95 Nm115 Nm115 Nm190 Nm113 Nm
Transmission5-speed MT or AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed AMT/5-speed MT5-speed MT6-speed MT5-speed MT and AMT

 

The Exter is offered in two engine configurations, a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre bi-fuel CNG engine. In terms of power, the petrol engine in the car makes almost identical output figures as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Citroen C3, while the Punch is slightly more powerful, churning out 86.6 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. The CNG engine on the other hand makes lower power and torque figures that stand at 64 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The Citroen C3 also comes with a turbo petrol engine that makes a healthier 108 bhp and 190 Nm of torque, the highest in the bunch. All cars are available with AMT and manual gearbox options in one variant or the other, except for the Citroen C3 which only gets a 5-speed or 6-speed manual transmission.

