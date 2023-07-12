Hyundai Exter vs Rivals: Specification Comparison

Hyundai’s latest launch in the Indian market is the Exter, a crossover also touted as a micro-SUV by some. Offered in seven variants, the Exter is available at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh which goes as high as Rs 9.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the fully loaded version. It also gets some segment-first offerings including a sunroof with voice controls, a dual-cam dash cam, a wireless phone charger, and paddle shifters (only AMT).

The car can be had with either a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol and CNG engine similar to other small Hyundai cars. The former is offered with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox while the latter is only offered with a manual.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter: 5 Things To Know About The Newly Launched Micro-SUV

The Exter's main rivals include the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Citroen C3

With respect to the car’s dimensions and pricing, its main rivals in the market include the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Citroen C3. Here’s how the car compares to its rivals on paper.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Ignis vs Citroen C3: Price Comparison

The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre engine making 64 bhp and 115 Nm

Dimensions:

Hyundai Exter Tata Punch Citroen C3 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Length 3815 mm 3827 mm 3981 mm 3700 mm Width 1710 mm 1742 mm 1733 mm 1690 mm Height 1631 mm 1615 mm 1604 mm 1595 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2445 mm 2540 mm 2435 mm Bootspace 391 litres 366 litres 315 litres 260 litres

In terms of the car’s length and width, the Exter is smaller than the Punch and C3 and larger than the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, which is the smallest vehicle in this comparison by a significant margin. The Exter does have the upper hand in terms of height and is taller than the rest of the bunch measuring 1631 mm. The car also has the largest boot space which stands at 391 litres, significantly higher than the other cars. It also has a longer wheelbase than the Punch and Ignis, though it loses out to the Citroen in this area which measures 2540 mm.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Bags Over 11,000 Bookings

The Citroen C3 is only available with a manual transmission

Performance:

Hyundai Exter Tata Punch Citroen C3 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre CNG 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre petrol Max Power 82 bhp 69 bhp 86.6 bhp 81 bhp 108 bhp 82 bhp Peak Torque 114 Nm 95 Nm 115 Nm 115 Nm 190 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT or AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed AMT/5-speed MT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT 5-speed MT and AMT

The Exter is offered in two engine configurations, a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre bi-fuel CNG engine. In terms of power, the petrol engine in the car makes almost identical output figures as the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Citroen C3, while the Punch is slightly more powerful, churning out 86.6 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. The CNG engine on the other hand makes lower power and torque figures that stand at 64 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The Citroen C3 also comes with a turbo petrol engine that makes a healthier 108 bhp and 190 Nm of torque, the highest in the bunch. All cars are available with AMT and manual gearbox options in one variant or the other, except for the Citroen C3 which only gets a 5-speed or 6-speed manual transmission.