Hyundai India IPO Bids To Open On October 15: Check Share Price Band, Offer Details

Bids for Hyundai India shares will close on October 17; allotment of shares to be finalised on October 18.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai India Motor Limited’s initial public offering is India’s biggest IPO yet.
  • Company looking to dilute 17.5 per cent stake with this IPO.
  • Plots launch of Creta EV early in 2025.

India’s second largest carmaker, Hyundai India, is set to make history with its initial public offering (IPO) next week, which will be India’s biggest IPO yet. Hyundai, which was the world’s third largest car manufacturer by volume in calendar year 2023, will open bids for its IPO on October 15, with bids for anchor investors opening a day prior, on October 14. Hyundai becomes the second vehicle manufacturing firm to go public in 2024, following Ola Electric’s debut on the markets. Hyundai Motor India’s IPO comprises an offer for sale of up to 142,194,700 equity shares by Hyundai Motor Company, offering a total of 17.5 per cent stake in the company.

 

Also Read: Hyundai India Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 80,000 On Cars and SUVs

 

The price band of the offer has been set from Rs 1,865 to Rs 1,960 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 7 shares and in multiples of 7 shares thereafter. A total of 7,78,400 equity shares have been allotted for eligible Hyundai employees, who receive a discount of Rs 186 per share. Half of the net offer is reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), 15 per cent non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 per cent for retail investors. Bids will close on October 17, with the allotment of shares to be finalised by October 18.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Rolls Out 100 Millionth Passenger Vehicle

 

Hyundai India presently has an annual production capacity of 8.24 lakh passenger vehicles at its Tamil Nadu facility. The company has confirmed its second plant, in Maharashtra, will help it reach nearly 1.1 million units in production capacity in the time to come. Hyundai has also planned a top-down electric vehicle strategy, and the next step according to the plan is the launch of the all-electric Hyundai Creta, in the first quarter of 2025. After this, the company plans to introduce more electric vehicles in order to have a six-strong lineup by 2028.

# Hyundai India# Hyundai IPO# Hyundai India IPO# IPO# Hyundai# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
