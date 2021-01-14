Hyundai IONIQ 5 Teased Again; To Come With Fast Charging 

IONIQ 5 is going to be part of the new Hyundai EV dedicated brand

Hyundai has released 5 images of the new IONIQ 5 electric car which is slated to be launched next month. Now, it has also teased a claim of some new fast charging technology. This news comes after Hyundai touted bi-directional charging last month.

The car is going to be launched soon

In the new images that have been released, IONIQ 5 has parametric pixels and an eco-friendly Colour Material Finish (CMF) direction which is said to connect analogue with digital emotions. It also has pixel inspired lights which is suggestive of Digital technology which Hyundai is ushering in with its new electric car brand.

The vehicle has a clamshell-style hood and aero optimised wheels which further enhances the parametric pixel design and also super-sized 20-inch diameter rims which are the largest Hyundai has offered on an EV.

The car is said to have a range of 450 kilometres

Hyundai has claimed that the car can attain 100 kilometres of charge in 5 minutes and also shows a useful charging range of 20-80 per cent in 15 minutes.

Specs-wise, there are some leaks which indicate a 230 kW electric motor which delivers 313 bhp, in an all-wheel-drive package and an overall range of 450 kilometres. It also is said to tout a 0-100 mph in 5.2 seconds. The leak suggests the car will support DC fast char hinging at 800 volts.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.