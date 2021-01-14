New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Teased Again; To Come With Fast Charging 

It also is said to tout a 0-100 mph in 5.2 seconds. Leaked information suggests the car will support DC fast char hinging at 800 volts.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
IONIQ 5 is going to be part of the new Hyundai EV dedicated brand expand View Photos
IONIQ 5 is going to be part of the new Hyundai EV dedicated brand

Highlights

  • The photos released give a better view of the design of the vehicle
  • It is said to come with some unique charging technology
  • The car has a design that combines the analogue with the digital
Tech News

Hyundai has released 5 images of the new IONIQ 5 electric car which is slated to be launched next month. Now, it has also teased a claim of some new fast charging technology. This news comes after Hyundai touted bi-directional charging last month. 

8l7rcg2k

The car is going to be launched soon

In the new images that have been released, IONIQ 5 has parametric pixels and an eco-friendly Colour Material Finish (CMF) direction which is said to connect analogue with digital emotions. It also has pixel inspired lights which is suggestive of Digital technology which Hyundai is ushering in with its new electric car brand. 

The vehicle has a clamshell-style hood and aero optimised wheels which further enhances the parametric pixel design and also super-sized 20-inch diameter rims which are the largest Hyundai has offered on an EV. 

j7ep0hhs

The car is said to have a range of 450 kilometres

Newsbeep

Hyundai has claimed that the car can attain 100 kilometres of charge in 5 minutes and also shows a useful charging range of 20-80 per cent in 15 minutes. 

0 Comments

Specs-wise, there are some leaks which indicate a 230 kW electric motor which delivers 313 bhp, in an all-wheel-drive package and an overall range of 450 kilometres. It also is said to tout a 0-100 mph in 5.2 seconds. The leak suggests the car will support DC fast char hinging at 800 volts. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

Gib 300x600
x
2021 Tata Safari Revealed; Production Begins
2021 Tata Safari Revealed; Production Begins
Porsche Celebrates 25 Years Of The Boxster With Limited Edition Model
Porsche Celebrates 25 Years Of The Boxster With Limited Edition Model
Tesla To Set-up Operations In Bengaluru, Registers Indian Subsidiary
Tesla To Set-up Operations In Bengaluru, Registers Indian Subsidiary
New 2021 Tata Safari Images Surface From Plant Ahead Of Launch
New 2021 Tata Safari Images Surface From Plant Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities