Hyundai Pony Coupe Concept Revived Nearly 50 Years On From The Debut Of The Original

Hyundai has unveiled a remake of its much-talked-about Pony Coupe – a two-door, rear-wheel drive lift-back concept that would go on to debut as the five-door Pony. The recreation arrives almost 50 years since the original concept debuted in Turin back in 1974, with Giorgetto Giugiaro again involved in the creation process.

Giugiaro is widely regarded as one of the greatest automotive designers with a career in design dating back to 1955. Giugiaro has been credited with some renowned cars over the course of his career, such as the mid-engined De Tomaso Mangusta, the original Volkswagen Golf, the Lotus Esprit, BMW M1and the DeLorean DMC12 – the car that is widely recognized for its role as the time machine in Back To The Future.

The Pony Coupe Concept has, in recent years, gone on to inspire some of Hyundai’s latest electric vehicles, such as the Ioniq 5 and the N Vision 74 concept.

The revived concept carries forward the self-same design as the original with its clean lines, wedge-like retro design, and minimalist cabin with a driver-focused layout.

“The restoration of this unique vehicle is a milestone in Hyundai’s history. It represents our beginnings and our commitment to the future. It serves as a legacy for generations to come. It virtually symbolises the mobile relay baton we are passing from the past to the future of the company,” said Luc Donckerwolke, President and Chief Creative Officer of Hyundai Motor Group.

The reborn Pony Concept will be showcased to the public at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on May 20, 2023.