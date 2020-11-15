New Cars and Bikes in India
Hyundai To Expand Its Electric Portfolio To 10 Models Globally By The End Of 2022

Hyundai has officially announced it will be expanding its range of electric vehicles up to 10 vehicles by the end of 2022 for the US market.

Hyundai's electric portfolio will comprise up to 10 EVs in 2022, including of 7 SUVs & 3 cars expand View Photos
Hyundai's electric portfolio will comprise up to 10 EVs in 2022, including of 7 SUVs & 3 cars

Highlights

  • Hyundai's electric portfolio will comprise up to 10 EVs by 2022
  • The Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 will be two all-new models from Hyundai
  • The Ioniq 5 is expected to be based on Hyundai 45 concept

The South Korean automaker Hyundai has officially teased its electrification plans for the next couple of years. The brand has announced it will be expanding its range of electric vehicles up to 10 vehicles by the end of 2022 for the US market, as a part of its electrification push. It will include three cars and seven SUVs models across hybrid, plug-in, battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell cars or SUVs. Alongside current products, the carmaker's updated electrified vehicle range will also include two new models under its Ioniq sub-brand - Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 6.

Hyundai's electric portfolio will also include two new models under its Ioniq sub-brand - Ioniq 5 and the Ioniq 6.

These new Hyundai models will be rolled out in the US market in a steady phase throughout the 2021 - 2022 timeframe. However, the first product to be launched by the carmaker could be the Ioniq 5 which is expected to be a mid-size crossover, based on the Hyundai 45 concept. On the other hand, the Ioniq 6 could be a sedan or a four-door coupe that might borrow design cues from the Prophecy concept. The teaser image released by Hyundai also confirms plug-in hybrid versions of the Tucson and Santa Fe. Both the models are expected to go on sale in 2022.

The plug-in hybrid versions of the Tucson and Santa Fe are expected to go on sale in 2022.

Olabisi Boyle, vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America said, "We're not only developing the vehicles our customers need now, we're also envisioning smart mobility solutions for pressing environmental and transportation needs of the future. Ultimately, this full spectrum of new technologies will promote a planet-friendly, zero-emission ecosystem as part of our 'Progress for Humanity' global vision."

