Hyundai To Upgrade The BlueLink System With New Features; New i30 Will Get It First

Hyundai Motor will be upgrading its BlueLink connected car system with a range of new features this year. The upgraded BlueLink system will come with enhanced driving assistance tools including connected routing, last-mile navigation and new driver profile functions among others. The South Korean carmaker has said that the new Hyundai i30 will be the first model to receive the updated system, whereas the existing models with the BlueLink technology will start getting the new upgraded from September 2020, in Europe.

In India the Hyundai Venue was the first to get the BlueLink connected cars, and it's currently offered in 5 Hyundai models in India

The BlueLink connected car tech was launched in India last year with the Hyundai Venue, which made it the county's first fully connected vehicle. Currently, the technology is offered in 5 Hyundai models - Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, and Santa Fe. The system also gets several India-specific features, like natural language-based voice recognition programme, while omitting other options like speed camera detection that is offered in global markets.

Among the new features, the upgraded BlueLink system will also come with a new user interface that displays the time, weather and, if selected by the user, map guidance. The map UI now offers a choice between three colour schemes and an enhanced dark night mode, plus there are different audible atmospheres. Other features include connected routing, which is a cloud-based system that calculates navigation, driving routes a powerful server inside the BlueLink cloud environment, rather than through the car's infotainment system. Hyundai claims it offers more accurate traffic forecasting, more precise times of arrival, and more reliable route recalculations.

Hyundai has said that the new Hyundai i30 will be the first model to receive the updated system

Then there is the Last Mile Navigation feature that allows customers to continue the journey to their final destination after their car has parked. After turning off the engine, a pop-up appears on the screen to activate last-mile guidance on the BlueLink smartphone app. The system will now also allow you to create a user profile with two main accounts and one guest account. User Profile stores users' vehicle preferences, such as the position of the wing mirrors or their favoured cluster layout, in the cloud. The Live Parking Information function has also received a series of upgrades, with new settings for parking type and availability. On-street parking and price information is now available in 43 countries, including all major cities - up from 75 major cities in Europe. Also, live filling station information includes fuel prices as before but now illustrates these with different colours on the map.

Additionally, Hyundai's developers have updated the POI database, so users can now search from a quality selection of La Liste restaurants. Hyundai says the new system will now also alert drivers 300 metres before they approach a speed camera on normal roads and one kilometre ahead on motorways (highways). The system can now also offer live weather is updated every 20 minutes, and users can save their favourite city for weather display. Users can now search for an address or POI in one menu utilising data based on an online "Free Text Search". Additionally, POI search now has autofill functionality to save drivers time in selecting a destination.

