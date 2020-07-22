New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Venue With iMT Gearbox Launched; New Sport Trim Introduced With More Features

Hyundai India has launched new Sport Trims for the Venue subcompact SUV and along with it has also introduced it new Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) technology. The Hyundai Venue Sport Trim will come in both petrol and diesel options.

| Published:
S S Kim, MD & CEO Hyundai India with the newly launched Hyundai Venue Sport Trim

Highlights

  • The Venue gets a segment-first iMT gearbox that allows clutchless shifts
  • There's a new Sport trim with more features on offer on the Hyundai Venue
  • The Venue iMT unit is offered with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Hyundai India has officially launched its Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) in India and it will be offered with the Venue subcompact SUV. The new clutch-less manual transmission technology will be offered with the SX and the SX(O) variants, and it will be powered by the 1.0-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine, which is tuned to make 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. It's priced at ₹ 9.99 lakh and ₹ 11.08 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. Additionally, the carmaker has also launched new Sport Trim for the Hyundai Venue, which comes with both petrol and diesel options and is priced between ₹ 10.20 lakh and ₹ 11.52 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The new Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) allows for clutch-free gear shifts with the standard H pattern gearshift lever

The Hyundai Venue Sport Trim will include 3 variant - SX, SX(O), and SX+. The petrol version with the 1.0 T-GDI engine is offered in all three variants, and the top-end SX+ comes with the 7-speed DCT automatic transmission with the addition of new paddle shifters. The SX and SX(O) trim, like the regular Venue will come with the new 6-speed iMT gearbox. The diesel version, on the other hand, is only offered in the SX and SX(O) trim, with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. It is powered by the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine offering 98.6 bhp and 240 Nm torque.

Commenting on the occasion, SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "Hyundai has consistently set the benchmark with new Products and Technologies that offer Superior Design, Comfort, Performance and Efficiency. VENUE - India's First Connected and most awarded SUV of 2019-2020, has now been launched with the innovative Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) and Sport Trim. With this, we are once again setting new standards for the industry that will enhance Customer Delight and revolutionize the way India Drives."

