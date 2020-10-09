Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By ₹ 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

While Hyundai has brought down the base price of the car with the introduction of a new entry-level petrol trim, E, the rest of the variants have become dearer by Rs. 8,000. After the revision, the car is now priced between Rs. 9.03 lakh to Rs. 15.18 lakh.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new entry-level E variant of the Hyundai Verna has been introduced for Rs. 9.03 lakh expand View Photos
The new entry-level E variant of the Hyundai Verna has been introduced for Rs. 9.03 lakh

Highlights

  • The new base petrol trim, Verna E, has been launched at Rs. 9.03 lakh
  • The rest of the variants of the car have got a price hike of Rs. 8,000
  • The Hyundai Verna is now priced from Rs. 9.03 lakh to Rs. 15.18 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has silently introduced a new base petrol variant for its compact sedan -  the Verna. The new E trim, which now sits below the previous entry-level variant S, has been launched at ₹ 9.03 lakh, bringing the base price of the car down by ₹ 28,000. However, the company has also increased the price for the rest of the variants of the Verna by ₹ 8,000. So, if we exclude the new E variant, the Hyundai Verna variants, which were earlier priced between ₹ 9.30 lakh and 15.10 lakh, are now priced from ₹ 9.38 lakh to ₹ 15.18 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). We saw Hyundai employ a similar strategy with the Creta as well, which recently received a priced hike of up to ₹ 62,000.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; Gets A New Petrol Base Variant

olv34jdo

Compared to the S variant, the new E trim of the Verna misses out on an 8 Inch touchscreen display, front USB charger, and a sunglass holder.

As for the new Hyundai Verna E variant, the car gets most of its features that the S trim, except for a few key offerings, the omission of which have allowed Hyundai to achieve a lower base price for the car. So, compared to the S trim, the E variant misses out of features like the 8 Inch Touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, front USB charger, and a sunglass holder. Also, as mentioned earlier, the new E variant is only offered with the 113 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Also Read: All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review

g7dpc3eg

The top-of-the-line Verna SX(O) Turbo gets a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic unit

The rest of the variants, from the SX trim and above, get the option of an automatic iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) unit as well. The Verna also comes with 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic unit, along with a 113 bhp 1.5-litre VGT diesel motor paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

Also Read: 2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift Review

0 Comments

The Hyundai Verna received its mid-life facelift earlier this year in March, and along with a bunch of cosmetic updates, and few new creature comforts, the company also added its BlueLink connected car technology to car's features list. The Verna gets about 45 connected features, including the new 'Hello Blue Link' wake-up feature, and smartwatch connectivity.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time
Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other

Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other
Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version

Audi Q8 Celebration Edition Launched In India; Rs. 34 Lakh Cheaper Than The Standard Version
Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant
2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark

2020 Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross The 1.15 Lakh Mark
U.S. Auto Suppliers Scramble To Fill Factory Jobs

U.S. Auto Suppliers Scramble To Fill Factory Jobs
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other

Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other
Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison
Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales

Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales
Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021

Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1

Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased

Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

New Hyundai Verna

New Hyundai Verna
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
19,3179% / 5 yrs
Compact Sedan
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
19.1 Kmpl , 24.8 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2017 New Hyundai Verna Review
07:31
2017 New Hyundai Verna Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 26-Aug-17 10:56 AM IST
Interview with Hak Soo Ha, Director Design, Hyundai Motors Global
19:07
Interview with Hak Soo Ha, Director Design, Hyundai Motors Global
  • MotorHeads
  • 15-Sep-17 08:30 PM IST
Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ducati SuperSport S and Happy Birthday Ferrari!
22:48
Hyundai Verna Vs Honda City Vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Ducati SuperSport S and Happy Birthday Ferrari!
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-Oct-17 08:30 PM IST
Which Car Should I Buy? - Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
09:48
Which Car Should I Buy? - Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • Which Car Should I Buy?
  • 16-Oct-17 10:23 AM IST
2020 Hyundai Defogger
2020 Hyundai Defogger
2020 Hyundai Verna Corner Lights
2020 Hyundai Verna Corner Lights
2020 Hyundai Verna Sensor
2020 Hyundai Verna Sensor
2020 Hyundai Verna Tailgate
2020 Hyundai Verna Tailgate
2020 Hyundai Verna Tail Light
2020 Hyundai Verna Tail Light
2020 Hyundai Verna Cup Holder
2020 Hyundai Verna Cup Holder
2020 Hyundai Verna Dashboard
2020 Hyundai Verna Dashboard
2020 Hyundai Verna Electric Sunroof
2020 Hyundai Verna Electric Sunroof
2020 Hyundai Verna Engine
2020 Hyundai Verna Engine
2020 Hyundai Usb
2020 Hyundai Usb
2020 Hyundai Verna Ac
2020 Hyundai Verna Ac
2020 Hyundai Verna Bootspace
2020 Hyundai Verna Bootspace
2020 Hyundai Verna Bottle Holder
2020 Hyundai Verna Bottle Holder
2020 Hyundai Verna Camera
2020 Hyundai Verna Camera
2020 Hyundai Verna Crusie Control
2020 Hyundai Verna Crusie Control
2020 Hyundai Verna Door Pockets
2020 Hyundai Verna Door Pockets
2020 Hyundai Verna Glove Box
2020 Hyundai Verna Glove Box
2020 Hyundai Verna Irvm
2020 Hyundai Verna Irvm
2020 Hyundai Verna Isofix
2020 Hyundai Verna Isofix
2020 Hyundai Verna Luggage Lamp
2020 Hyundai Verna Luggage Lamp
2020 Hyundai Verna Rear Ac
2020 Hyundai Verna Rear Ac
2020 Hyundai Verna Seat Adjestment
2020 Hyundai Verna Seat Adjestment
2020 Hyundai Verna Seats
2020 Hyundai Verna Seats
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities