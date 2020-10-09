Hyundai Verna Prices Hiked By Rs. 8,000; Gets A New Entry-Level Petrol Variant

The new entry-level E variant of the Hyundai Verna has been introduced for Rs. 9.03 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has silently introduced a new base petrol variant for its compact sedan - the Verna. The new E trim, which now sits below the previous entry-level variant S, has been launched at ₹ 9.03 lakh, bringing the base price of the car down by ₹ 28,000. However, the company has also increased the price for the rest of the variants of the Verna by ₹ 8,000. So, if we exclude the new E variant, the Hyundai Verna variants, which were earlier priced between ₹ 9.30 lakh and 15.10 lakh, are now priced from ₹ 9.38 lakh to ₹ 15.18 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). We saw Hyundai employ a similar strategy with the Creta as well, which recently received a priced hike of up to ₹ 62,000.

Compared to the S variant, the new E trim of the Verna misses out on an 8 Inch touchscreen display, front USB charger, and a sunglass holder.

As for the new Hyundai Verna E variant, the car gets most of its features that the S trim, except for a few key offerings, the omission of which have allowed Hyundai to achieve a lower base price for the car. So, compared to the S trim, the E variant misses out of features like the 8 Inch Touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, front USB charger, and a sunglass holder. Also, as mentioned earlier, the new E variant is only offered with the 113 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

The top-of-the-line Verna SX(O) Turbo gets a 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic unit

The rest of the variants, from the SX trim and above, get the option of an automatic iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) unit as well. The Verna also comes with 118 bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic unit, along with a 113 bhp 1.5-litre VGT diesel motor paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

The Hyundai Verna received its mid-life facelift earlier this year in March, and along with a bunch of cosmetic updates, and few new creature comforts, the company also added its BlueLink connected car technology to car's features list. The Verna gets about 45 connected features, including the new 'Hello Blue Link' wake-up feature, and smartwatch connectivity.

