Hyundai Year-End Benefits: Discounts Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Select BS6 Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Year-End Benefits: Discounts Up To ₹ 1 Lakh On Select BS6 Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Motor India has announced year-end benefits to clear out the inventory. The carmaker is offering special benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh on select models this month.

Charanpreet Singh
Hyundai is offering year-end discounts only on select models
Hyundai is offering year-end discounts only on select models

Highlights

  • Hyundai is offering total benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh on its BS6 cars
  • No discounts on the Creta, Kona EV, Verna and the all-new i20
  • These offers are applicable till December 31, 2020

Like most carmakers, Hyundai India too has announced year-end benefits on its BS6-compliant cars. As listed on the official website, the South Korean carmaker is offering benefits of up to ₹ 1 lakh on its select cars under 'December Delight' scheme. These benefits comprise cash discounts, exchange benefits and corporate discount. Hyundai's year-end benefits on select cars are valid up till November 31, 2020. Do note, these offers may vary by models or by variants. Here's an excellent opportunity to save a huge amount while purchasing a new Hyundai car.

Discounts offered on Santro, Elantra, Aura, Grand i10 and the Grand i10 Nios

Additionally, the carmaker is also offering ₹ 8,000 benefits for government employees. There's also a special offer for medical professionals, selected corporates, SMEs, teachers and CAs. The car manufacturer is offering benefits of up to ₹ 50,000 on the Santro small car. It includes cash discount, exchange benefit and corporate offer of ₹ 25,000, ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively. However, the entry-level Era variant of the Santro attracts buyers with a cash discount of ₹ 15,000. The exchange benefit and corporate offer on the base variant remain the same.

Customers looking to purchase the Hyundai Grand i10 can avail a total benefit of ₹ 60,000 on both petrol and diesel variants. It includes a cash discount and exchange bonus of ₹ 40,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively. Similar benefits are also offered on the Grand i10 Nios with a maximum discount of up to ₹ 60,000.

The Aura subcompact sedan is listed on the official website with a maximum benefit of up to ₹ 70,000. Both petrol and diesel versions of the sedan are applicable for these offers. The car gets a cash discount of ₹ 20,000 and exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000. The turbo-petrol variant is available with an additional cash benefit of up to ₹ 30,000.

Hyundai Elantra is listed with benefits of up to ₹ 1 lakh

Total discounts offered on the Elantra sedan is up to ₹ 1 lakh for the petrol version, including cash discount of ₹ 30,000 and exchange bonus of ₹ 30,000. However, the diesel iteration misses out on cash discount, but still gets exchange benefit of up to ₹ 30,000. There is no corporate offer on the Elantra. Currently, the carmaker is not offering any discounts on the Venue, Tucson, all-new i20, Kona EV, Verna and the Creta.

