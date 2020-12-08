Hyundai Year-End Benefits: Discounts Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Select BS6 Hyundai Cars

Like most carmakers, Hyundai India too has announced year-end benefits on its BS6-compliant cars. As listed on the official website, the South Korean carmaker is offering benefits of up to ₹ 1 lakh on its select cars under 'December Delight' scheme. These benefits comprise cash discounts, exchange benefits and corporate discount. Hyundai's year-end benefits on select cars are valid up till November 31, 2020. Do note, these offers may vary by models or by variants. Here's an excellent opportunity to save a huge amount while purchasing a new Hyundai car.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor To Recall Kona EV, Nexo Hydrogen SUVs To Fix Brakes, In South Korea

Discounts offered on Santro, Elantra, Aura, Grand i10 and the Grand i10 Nios

Additionally, the carmaker is also offering ₹ 8,000 benefits for government employees. There's also a special offer for medical professionals, selected corporates, SMEs, teachers and CAs. The car manufacturer is offering benefits of up to ₹ 50,000 on the Santro small car. It includes cash discount, exchange benefit and corporate offer of ₹ 25,000, ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively. However, the entry-level Era variant of the Santro attracts buyers with a cash discount of ₹ 15,000. The exchange benefit and corporate offer on the base variant remain the same.

Customers looking to purchase the Hyundai Grand i10 can avail a total benefit of ₹ 60,000 on both petrol and diesel variants. It includes a cash discount and exchange bonus of ₹ 40,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively. Similar benefits are also offered on the Grand i10 Nios with a maximum discount of up to ₹ 60,000.

Also Read: Hyundai i20 Receives 25,000 Bookings​

The Aura subcompact sedan is listed on the official website with a maximum benefit of up to ₹ 70,000. Both petrol and diesel versions of the sedan are applicable for these offers. The car gets a cash discount of ₹ 20,000 and exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000. The turbo-petrol variant is available with an additional cash benefit of up to ₹ 30,000.

Hyundai Elantra is listed with benefits of up to ₹ 1 lakh

Total discounts offered on the Elantra sedan is up to ₹ 1 lakh for the petrol version, including cash discount of ₹ 30,000 and exchange bonus of ₹ 30,000. However, the diesel iteration misses out on cash discount, but still gets exchange benefit of up to ₹ 30,000. There is no corporate offer on the Elantra. Currently, the carmaker is not offering any discounts on the Venue, Tucson, all-new i20, Kona EV, Verna and the Creta.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.