Hyundai's New Ioniq 5 Electric Car Will Be Able To Power Your Home Appliances

Hyundai Motor Company recently unveiled the Ioniq 5 electric car, which is the first model under the parent company's new Ioniq sub-brand. The new offering looks sharp and stylish, offers a range of 482 km, and can power your home refrigerator, induction stove or even a microwave. Hyundai says it's the first major electric carmaker to offer bi-direction charging, which means the new Ioniq 5 will not just be your mobility solution but will also be able to power electronic devices using the car battery in case of emergencies.

The Ioniq 5 promises a range of 482 km on a single charge with the solar panel offering up to 1300 km of extra range annually

The Ioniq 5 can supply up to 3.6 kW of power, which is enough to run appliances like refrigerators or stoves. This is dramatically different from the current electric cars that only use the battery to propel the vehicle. The EVs on sale though do offer the option to charge smartphones, laptops and other smaller electronic devices. However, it does take a toll on the range of the vehicle, which will also be the case with the Ioniq 5.

However, the Ioniq 5 comes with the optional solar panel that will charge the battery pack, which ensures that you do not have to only rely upon an external charging source to power the electric car. Hyundai says the addition of the solar panel offers a driving range of about 1300 km annually. This is particularly attractive for buyers looking to spend more time in the outdoors. The car then negates the need to carry a separate battery or generator to power the camping equipment.

The Ioniq 5 is based on the EV dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform

Hyundai also says the Ioniq 5 is about sustainability. That's why the interior is made of eco-friendly PET and recycled materials. while the solar pane is fitted on the roof. The model is based on the automaker's EV dedicated platform called the Electric-Global Modular Platform, or E-GMP. The flattened chassis allows for more spacious interiors over conventional gasoline-powered vehicles. The platform enables EVs to charge up to 80 per cent capacity from 10 per cent in 18 minutes using a fast charger. The vehicle is capable of charging at 800 volts and 400 volts, allowing owners access to more charging infrastructure.

Hyundai aims to sell about 7.5 lakh units of the Ioniq 5. The company received over 20,000 pre-orders in its home market South Korea alone when order books open earlier in the year. The automaker aims to sell about 26,500 units of the EV in Korea this year. Globally, the Ioniq 5 competes against the Volkswagen ID.4 as well as the Tesla Model 3.

