India Bike Week 2022: 2023 BMW S 1000 RR Showcased Ahead Of Launch

Ahead of its December 10 launch, BMW Motorrad India showcased the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR at the ongoing India Bike Week in Goa. Globally revealed in September 2022, the updated BMW S 1000 RR arrives in India with more tech than before along with a significant upgrade to its electronics as well as styling upgrades. The flagship S 1000 RR will be available in multiple colour schemes- Blackstorm Metallic, Style Passion in Racing Red Non-Metallic and the racing-oriented Light white Non-Metallic/BMW M.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “At BMW Motorrad, we have been crafting not only masterpieces of engineering, but experiences that are just pure enthusiasm on two wheels. We are thrilled to bring BMW Motorrad back to India Bike Week, presenting our fans from all over India the very essence of our brand motto ‘Make Life a Ride’. We are overwhelmed with the response from bikers who have travelled from all across the country and look forward to see them embark on a journey of their lifetime with the ‘Ultimate Riding Machine’.”

In terms of design, the 2023 S 1000 RR now features winglets, identical to the M 1000 RR. The rear part has also been updated to seem sportier than before. The winglets increase downforce on the front wheel, reducing the motorcycle's tendency to wheelie under hard acceleration. The main frame of the new RR was given several openings in the profile of the motorcycle to optimize flexibility laterally.

The emphasis was placed on improving riding precision thus the steering head angle was straightened out by 0.5 degrees and the offset of the triple clamps was decreased by 3 mm. The improved chassis design provides even more accuracy and input from the front wheel. The motorcycle's wheelbase has been expanded from 1,441 mm to 1,457 mm. The rear swingarm is also equipped with an adjustable pivot, which may be utilized to alter the geometry of the motorbike as well as the riding height.

In addition to the chassis, engine, and design upgrades, BMW also provides a 'slide control' option on the dynamic traction control, which employs a steering angle sensor. When accelerating out of bends, the slide control feature lets the rider to choose between two pre-set drift degrees for the traction control system. When accelerating out of a corner, the traction control system allows slippage at the rear wheel up to the respective leaning angle, allowing rear wheel drift. When the predetermined steering angle is reached, traction control kicks in, reducing slip and stabilizing the motorcycle.

The 999 cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine now produces 206.5 bhp @13,750 rpm, a 3 bhp increase over the previous generation. Peak torque remains constant at 113 Nm @11,000 rpm. BMW claims that the new RR's engine speed range is now wider than previously, with a maximum engine speed of 14,600 rpm. The transmission remains a 6-speed unit with a bidirectional quick-shifter.