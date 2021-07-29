  • Home
  • News
  • India-Made Tata Nexon EV Launched In Nepal

India-Made Tata Nexon EV Launched In Nepal

Launched in January 2020 in India, the product has received a tremendous response and today it is the largest-selling electric SUV in the country capturing over 76.8 per cent market share
authorBy Carandbike Team
29-Jul-21 02:41 PM IST
India-Made Tata Nexon EV Launched In Nepal banner

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV in Nepal in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. The starting price of the car is NPR 35.99 lakh. The Nexon EV will be available in three variants (XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux) and will come with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000km (whichever is earlier) on the battery and 3 years 1,25,000 Km (whichever is earlier) on the vehicle.

The company has opened up bookings at a refundable amount of NPR 25,000. The vehicles are now on display and have been made available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading Pvt. Additionally, Tata Motors will be setting up a complete EV ecosystem and introducing the most successful EV products, along with an attractive service package, warranty on battery, charging infrastructure with state-of-the-art DC chargers at strategic locations across the country and innovative home charging facilities.

h6vmujak

Speaking on the launch of the Nexon EV in Nepal, Mr. Mayank Baldi - Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV - The Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level. With the most aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure and lowest cost of ownership."

Launched in January 2020 in India, the product has received a tremendous response and today it is the largest-selling electric SUV in the country capturing over 76.8 per cent (as of Q1 FY22) market share. 4500 units of the car have already been sold in India.

Related Articles
Tata Motors Announces Price Hike Across Its Passenger Vehicle Range
Tata Motors Announces Price Hike Across Its Passenger Vehicle Range
9 hours ago
Tata Motors Bags Order To Deliver 2000 XPRES-T EVs Ride Hailing Platform Evera
Tata Motors Bags Order To Deliver 2000 XPRES-T EVs Ride Hailing Platform Evera
17 days ago
Tata Motors Group Global Sales Up 33 Per Cent In Q2 FY2023
Tata Motors Group Global Sales Up 33 Per Cent In Q2 FY2023
26 days ago
Tata Tiago EV Bookings To Open On October 10; Deliveries To Begin In January 2023
Tata Tiago EV Bookings To Open On October 10; Deliveries To Begin In January 2023
29 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens
car
Tata Nexon
Starts at ₹ 7.6 Lakh
0
7.8
10
c&b expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features

Tata Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?