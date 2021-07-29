India-Made Tata Nexon EV Launched In Nepal

Tata Motors has launched the Nexon EV in Nepal in partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. The starting price of the car is NPR 35.99 lakh. The Nexon EV will be available in three variants (XM, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux) and will come with a warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000km (whichever is earlier) on the battery and 3 years 1,25,000 Km (whichever is earlier) on the vehicle.

The company has opened up bookings at a refundable amount of NPR 25,000. The vehicles are now on display and have been made available for test drives across the dealer network by Sipradi Trading Pvt. Additionally, Tata Motors will be setting up a complete EV ecosystem and introducing the most successful EV products, along with an attractive service package, warranty on battery, charging infrastructure with state-of-the-art DC chargers at strategic locations across the country and innovative home charging facilities.

Speaking on the launch of the Nexon EV in Nepal, Mr. Mayank Baldi - Head PVIB, Tata Motors, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our electric SUV - The Nexon EV in Nepal. Powered with cutting-edge green technology, Ziptron, the Nexon EV elevates the customer experience to an all-new level. With the most aspirational design and features, uncompromised safety, superior driving pleasure and lowest cost of ownership."

Launched in January 2020 in India, the product has received a tremendous response and today it is the largest-selling electric SUV in the country capturing over 76.8 per cent (as of Q1 FY22) market share. 4500 units of the car have already been sold in India.