India-Made Suzuki Fronx Launched In South Africa With Bigger 1.5-Litre Petrol Engine

Suzuki Motor Corp. recently launched the Made-in-India Fronx in South Africa. Unlike the model sold here, the South African spec Fronx is offered with the bigger 1.5-litre VVT petrol engine that’s mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic torque converter unit. It’s the same powertrain that is offered in Ciaz, which makes 103 bhp and 138 Nm. In India, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is offered with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol units.

Prices for the Suzuki Fronx in South Africa begin from R279,900, which is approx. Rs. 12.35 lakh before taxes. The crossover car will be available in two variants – GL and GLX, and both are offered in manual and automatic options.

Visually, the car remains the same, featuring the same hexagonal Nexa grill with three-dot LED DRLs and triple pod LED headlamps. Standard features include - automatic headlamps, electrically adjustable and folding mirrors, 16-inch alloy wheels and LED taillamps. Additionally, the top-end GLX trim offers Roof rail garnish (silver) and door beltline garnish (chrome) as well.

Inside the cabin, the Fronx gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, faux leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto AC, cruise control and a central armrest with a storage box. The top-end trim additionally offers – a head-up display, auto-dimming rearview mirror, telescopic-adjustable steering wheel, 4.2-inch colour LCD information display, a bigger 9-inch infotainment system, a wireless charger and ambient lights.

In terms of safety, the GL trim of the South Africa-spec Fronx offers – Dual front airbags, ABS with BA and EBD, Hill hold control, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and Rear parking sensors. The GLX trim additionally gets – 360-degree view cameras, front side and curtain airbags, and keyless entry with push-button start.