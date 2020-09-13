New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Ineos Makes 700 Million Euro Bid For A Majority Stake In Mercedes F1: Report

Shockingly, this also represents a huge change as Toto Wolff will not be in charge anymore and the Mercedes name will be replaced by the Ieons name

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Ineos is said to be acquiring a majority stake in Mercedes F1
  • As a part of the deal Toto Wolffe will not remain in charge
  • Mercedes has been the most successful team of the last decade

In a shock move, Mercedes sponsor and partner Ineos has made a 700 million Euro for a 70 per cent stake in the Mercedes F1 team. This was reported by the Daily Mail. Ineos is one of the world's largest chemical producers and has a deal with Mercedes for five years. It is owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe. 

Mercedes has been the most successful Formula One team of the last decade with it winning the constructor's world championships 6 times in a row. In fact, only a Mercedes driver has won the drivers title in the last six years. Lewis Hamilton has won 5 of his 6 world crowns with Mercedes during this period, while Nico Rosberg won the crown in 2016 before retiring from the sport. 

7akkph8o

Ineos is one the biggest chemical producers in the world

The Daily Mail quotes former Jordon team owner Eddie Jordon who is a well-connected figure in the F1 paddock. "The ownership of the team is going to be taken over by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos," Jordan told the British tabloid. He also said this a marriage which will work well as the Ineos logo is already on the car and the same team factory based in Brackley will run the show. Mercedes will even retain a 30 per cent stake in the team said the former F1 team owner. 

Shockingly, this also represents a huge change as Jordon indicates Toto Wolff will not be in charge anymore and the Mercedes name will be replaced by the Ineos name. "It will not be known as Mercedes any more and Toto Wolff, the team principal, will no longer be in charge," said Jordon. 

prdevu34

Mercedes has been the most successful F1 team of the last decade

This comes with the backdrop of Mercedes signing the Concorde agreement for its future participation in the Formula One world championship. The Concorde agreement doesn't prevent a change in ownership of the Mercedes F1 team. Jordon also notes that for Wolffe doesn't have much to achieve as his legendary status in the sport is already established considering the run Mercedes have had. He will always be recognised as one of the all-time great time principals alongside Jean Todt, Ron Dennis and Sir Frank Williams. 

0 Comments

Wolffe also is an investor in the Aston Martin team which has just signed Sebastian Vettel. This is interesting as defending world champion and the current leader of the world championship, Lewis Hamilton has also not yet renewed his contract with the silver arrows. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Ineos Makes 700 Million Euro Bid For A Majority Stake In Mercedes F1: Report Ineos Makes 700 Million Euro Bid For A Majority Stake In Mercedes F1: Report
Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Knows Nothing About Electric Trucks Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Knows Nothing About Electric Trucks
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Full Specifications Leaked Prior To India Launch Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Full Specifications Leaked Prior To India Launch
Jaguar Land Rover Global Sales Dip By 15.5% In August 2020 Jaguar Land Rover Global Sales Dip By 15.5% In August 2020
BMW's Munich Plant Is Ready To Produce The i4 BMW's Munich Plant Is Ready To Produce The i4
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition
F1: Mercedes Lockout Front Grid At Mugello For Ferrari's 1000th F1 Race  F1: Mercedes Lockout Front Grid At Mugello For Ferrari's 1000th F1 Race 
MotoGP: Maverick Vinales Takes Pole Position As Yamaha Bags Top 4 Spots In San Marino GP MotoGP: Maverick Vinales Takes Pole Position As Yamaha Bags Top 4 Spots In San Marino GP
MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023 MoRTH To Make Electronic Stability Control Mandatory On Buses By April 2023
New Maserati Grecale SUV Officially Teased New Maserati Grecale SUV Officially Teased
MMRT Introduces Arrive And Drive Track Sessions To Catch Up On Racing Fun MMRT Introduces Arrive And Drive Track Sessions To Catch Up On Racing Fun
Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride Hyundai Develops Soapbox Ride
Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President Manufacturers Need To Push Out Retail Numbers Instead Of Wholesale Figures: FADA President
CES Goes Digital For 2021; Dates Announced CES Goes Digital For 2021; Dates Announced
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Knows Nothing About Electric Trucks
Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Knows Nothing About Electric Trucks
2020 Ford Freestyle Flair Review
2020 Ford Freestyle Flair Review
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition
Harley-Davidson LiveWire Creates New World Records At EV Racing Exhibition
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities