Interior Of the Upcoming KIA Seltos Facelift Teased

KIA India has released a teaser of the upcoming Seltos Facelift before it debuts in India on July 4. While the uncamouflaged images of the Seltos already gave us an overview of what to expect from the mid-size SUV, this teaser confirms some of the features that the Seltos Facelift will be offered.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch

The twin-screen layout sits dominantly on the dashboard

In this teaser, a part of the interior of the Seltos Facelift is showcased, which features an all-black theme which could be reserved for the top-spec GT line. Moreover, a new single-piece unit which houses the digital instrument cluster and the touch-screen infotainment screen is also showcased. One distinctive feature that plenty of people would appreciate is the large panoramic sunroof that the Seltos Facelift will offer. Also, the buttons for the dual-climate control and media controls have been rearranged compared to the current model.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift India Debut on July 4

The facelifted Seltos was showcased globally nearly a year ago

Also read: Kia Seltos X-Line Facelift Spotted On Test

In terms of exteriors, KIA hasn’t revealed any details as of now, but from the spy shots of the uncamouflaged vehicle and the teasers showcase a redesigned fascia with a new grille, new LED DRLs that extend to the grille, a new faux skid plate, and a revised front bumper design. The teaser also reveals the new LED taillights and the LED light bar that will span the length of the tailgate.