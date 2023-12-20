Login

Top 10 Car Launches of 2023

With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023
By Jaiveer Mehra

6 mins read

Published on December 20, 2023

    The calendar year 2023 saw its fair share of launches ranging from some highly anticipated big-ticket models to flagship luxury entries and everything in between. Here we take a look at what we thought were the most important launches of the year.

     

    Honda Elevate

    The Elevate is Honda’s latest attempt to crack the burgeoning compact SUV segment. The Elevate essentially replaces the BR-V that was on sale till 2020 and goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq. Based on the same platform as the Honda City, the Elevate follows a traditional SUV design with boxy and upright proportions while packing in a spacious and comfortable cabin. Coming to the powertrain, the Elevate shares its drivetrain with the City as well with the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

     

    Also Read: Honda Elevate Review

     

    Kia Seltos facelift

    Kia’s highest-selling SUV, the Seltos, received a notable mid-lifecycle facelift bringing with it a refreshed design, updated interiors and notable additions to the already expansive feature list. The biggest updates to the facelifted model came in the form of the new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and ADAS functions. As before, the Seltos offers a wide range of powertrain options taking the total variants offered to over 20. Aside from the new turbo-petrol engine, buyers can also option the Seltos with either a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine both offered with either a manual or automatic gearbox options.

     

    Also read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Review

     

    Tata Nexon facelift, Nexon EV Facelift

    The Tata Nexon siblings received a substantial overhaul in 2023. Both the Nexon and Nexon EV got a comprehensive styling update with elements previously seen on the Curvv and Harrier EV concepts making their way onto the two SUVs. Both SUVs also received substantial updates to the cabin including notable additions to the tech offered in a bid to attract buyers from higher segments.

     

    Also Read: Tata Nexon Facelift Review
     

    Hyundai Verna

    Entering its sixth generation, the latest Verna follows Hyundai’s parametric design language and cannot be mistaken for any other sedan on sale in India. The latest design is characterised by a prominent grille flanked by low-set headlamps and a full-width lightbar at the base of the low-set bonnet, sharp lines and prominent haunches. In typical Hyundai fashion, the new Verna also received a long list of equipment with the highlight being the availability of level 2 ADAS functions on the top model. Buyers have two engines to pick between – a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. A diesel engine option is not available.

     

    Hyundai Exter

    Another big launch from Hyundai in 2023, the Exter pushed the brand into the mini-SUV segment, a market previously cornered by the Tata Punch. Hyundai’s mini-SUV features a contemporary design along with a practical cabin with Hyundai not skimping out on features either in the price bracket. It’s offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine as standard though buyers do have the option to opt for a factory CNG variant. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT.

     

    Also Read: Hyundai Exter Review

     

    MG Comet

    The Comet is the most affordable electric car on sale in India as well as the smallest. The diminutive EV certainly stands out in the crowd with its boxy proportions and quirky design while offering ample space for four occupants – though not much by way of a boot. There is ample range on offer too with up to 230 km of range from its 17.3 kWh battery pack. Inside, the quirky EV does pack in some bells and whistles including twin 10.25-inch screens, connected car tech, tyre pressure monitoring, LED headlamps and more.

     

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door

    One of the most anticipated launches of the year, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo with a market launch following in the preceding months. Compared to its 3-Door sibling sold in global markets, the 5-Door sat on a longer wheelbase freeing room for two rear doors and additional space at the rear. True to its off-road heritage, the Jimny 5-Door gets all the off-road hardware including 4x4 running gear replete with low range. Power comes from the tried and tested 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with gearbox options including a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic.

     

    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review
     

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    The Fronx was another big launch from Maruti Suzuki becoming the brand’s first subcompact SUV to be offered via its premium Nexa chain. Based on the same platform as the Baleno, the Fronx features a more crossover-SUV look with a sloping roofline and sharply raked rear glass. The Fronx also marks the return of Maruti’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol BoosterJet engine – the unit had last seen duty in the short-lived Baleno RS. Buyers are also offered the option of the familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as well as a factory-fitted CNG kit.

     

    Also Read: 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx Review
     

    Mercedes-Benz GLC

    Unveiled globally in 2022, the second-gen GLC arrived in India in August this year looking to carry forward the success of its predecessor. The GLC has been one of Mercedes’ best-selling SUVs in the market with this new model growing in size and packing in more upmarket features. Engine options include the 2.0-litre petrol that pumps out 254 bhp and a peak torque of 400 Nm and a 2.0-litre diesel engine makes 194 bhp and 400 Nm peak torque. A 9-speed automatic gearbox is standard.

     

    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Citroen entered into the hotly contested compact SUV segment with its second made-in-India model, the C3 Aircross. Sharing the same underpinnings as the C3 hatchback, the Aircross received a more muscular design while also growing in size to over four metres while retaining many of the C3’s design cues. The cabin too doesn’t stray very far from the hatchback’s though the Aircross is unique as it can be had with either a 5-seat or 7-seat configuration. There’s just a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine on offer and no automatic gearbox option as of now.

     

    Also Read: Citroen C3 Aircross Review

     

