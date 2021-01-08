JK Tyre Partners With Hyundai To Supply Tyres For The Creta

JK Tyre India has joined hands with Hyundai Motor India to become its official tyre partner for the Creta. JK Tyre has been introducing hi-technological products that are specifically designed for Indian roads. The top-end variants of the Hyundai Creta are equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels and JK Tyre will be supplying its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre to the Korean carmaker. The tyre has been designed to suit the dynamics of the model and bring in a good balance between handling and right comfort.

Hyundai Creta is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels.

Commenting on the partnership, VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries said, "We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with Hyundai India for one of India's best-selling SUV's Creta. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide supreme quality tyres with cutting-edge features to complement the ride quality for the customer. JK Tyre's best-in-class technologies in radial tyres and tyre testing mechanism will ensure safety of customers driving Creta in multiple terrains. We are confident that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Hyundai Motors."

Commenting on the partnership, Hyundai Motor India said, "All New Creta has been a benchmark SUV ever since it was launched in March 2020. Offering customers exceptional performance, unparalleled comfort & convenience as well as opulent aesthetics, the Creta continues to be the customers' brand of choice. Our partnership with JK Tyre to offer the Creta with UX Royale 215/60 R17, continues to carry forward this SUV's premium offering with superior handling & driving dynamics."

JK Tyre had also partnered with Kia Motors as the official supplier for the Seltos.

JK Tyre is claiming that the UX Royal 215/60 R17 tyre is the perfect fit for Hyundai Creta. With its 5-Rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove and aero wing design, it supports the dynamics of the car very aptly. JK Tyre is also the official tyre partner of Kia Motors for the Seltos.

