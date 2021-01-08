New Cars and Bikes in India
search

JK Tyre Partners With Hyundai To Supply Tyres For The Creta

The top-end variants of the Hyundai Creta are equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels and JK Tyre will be supplying its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre to the Korean carmaker.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
JK Tyre is supplying the UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre for the Creta. expand View Photos
JK Tyre is supplying the UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre for the Creta.

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Creta is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels.
  • JK Tyre is supplying the UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre for the Creta.
  • JK Tyre is also the official tyre supplier for the Kia Seltos.

JK Tyre India has joined hands with Hyundai Motor India to become its official tyre partner for the Creta. JK Tyre has been introducing hi-technological products that are specifically designed for Indian roads. The top-end variants of the Hyundai Creta are equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels and JK Tyre will be supplying its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre to the Korean carmaker. The tyre has been designed to suit the dynamics of the model and bring in a good balance between handling and right comfort.

Also Read: Hyundai Begins Export Of Made-In-India i20 Premium Hatchback

5tve6ivo

Hyundai Creta is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels.

Commenting on the partnership, VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries said, "We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with Hyundai India for one of India's best-selling SUV's Creta. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide supreme quality tyres with cutting-edge features to complement the ride quality for the customer. JK Tyre's best-in-class technologies in radial tyres and tyre testing mechanism will ensure safety of customers driving Creta in multiple terrains. We are confident that this association will further strengthen our market presence and we look forward to a continued and reinforced partnership with Hyundai Motors."

Also Read: Hyundai Plans To Expand Electric Vehicle Portfolio To 23 By 2025 Globally

Newsbeep

Commenting on the partnership, Hyundai Motor India said, "All New Creta has been a benchmark SUV ever since it was launched in March 2020. Offering customers exceptional performance, unparalleled comfort & convenience as well as opulent aesthetics, the Creta continues to be the customers' brand of choice. Our partnership with JK Tyre to offer the Creta with UX Royale 215/60 R17, continues to carry forward this SUV's premium offering with superior handling & driving dynamics."

Also Read: Hyundai Receives 35,000 Bookings For The i20

csjtapls

JK Tyre had also partnered with Kia Motors as the official supplier for the Seltos.

0 Comments

JK Tyre is claiming that the UX Royal 215/60 R17 tyre is the perfect fit for Hyundai Creta. With its 5-Rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove and aero wing design, it supports the dynamics of the car very aptly. JK Tyre is also the official tyre partner of Kia Motors for the Seltos.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 4
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New
Aprilia Tuono 660 Officially Revealed
Aprilia Tuono 660 Officially Revealed
JK Tyre Partners With Hyundai To Supply Tyres For The Creta
JK Tyre Partners With Hyundai To Supply Tyres For The Creta
Romain Grosjean Blames Mark Webber For His Reputation In F1
Romain Grosjean Blames Mark Webber For His Reputation In F1
Dakar Rally 2021: Ashish Raorane Drops Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 5
Dakar Rally 2021: Ashish Raorane Drops Out Of Dakar Following Crash In Stage 5
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero MotoSports Riders Move Up Into Top 20; Harith Noah Drops Places In Stage 5
Dakar Rally 2021: Hero MotoSports Riders Move Up Into Top 20; Harith Noah Drops Places In Stage 5
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh In Medically Induced Coma & Stable, Confirms Hero MotoSports
Dakar Rally 2021: CS Santosh In Medically Induced Coma & Stable, Confirms Hero MotoSports
Mahindra Logistics Introduces Electric Last-Mile Delivery Service
Mahindra Logistics Introduces Electric Last-Mile Delivery Service
Honda Two-Wheeler India Announces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Employees
Honda Two-Wheeler India Announces Voluntary Retirement Scheme For Employees
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Bookings To Begin From January 11, Complimentary Comfort Package For Early Buyers
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Bookings To Begin From January 11, Complimentary Comfort Package For Early Buyers
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
F1: Alfa Romeo Would've Collapsed If Rule Changes Weren't Pushed Back To 2022
F1: Alfa Romeo Would've Collapsed If Rule Changes Weren't Pushed Back To 2022
2021 Tata Safari Will Be 70 mm Longer Than Harrier, Says Pratap Bose
2021 Tata Safari Will Be 70 mm Longer Than Harrier, Says Pratap Bose
MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison
MG Hector 2021 vs Hyundai Creta vs Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison
Tesla's Model Y Sells Out In China 
Tesla's Model Y Sells Out In China 
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.82 - 17.32 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3829% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic , Manual
16.8 - 21.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
2020 Hyundai Creta Review
09:22
2020 Hyundai Creta Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Jun-20 08:23 AM IST
Triumph Street Triple R, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV300
03:49
Triumph Street Triple R, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra XUV300
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Aug-20 08:46 PM IST
Hyundai Creta Bookings, 2021 CES To Go Digital, Skoda Contactless Program
03:09
Hyundai Creta Bookings, 2021 CES To Go Digital, Skoda Contactless Program
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Jul-20 08:04 PM IST
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos, Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron Concept
20:53
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos, Audi Q4 Sportback e-Tron Concept
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-Jul-20 04:16 PM IST
Comparison Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
14:14
Comparison Hyundai Creta Vs Kia Seltos
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Jul-20 11:45 PM IST
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
21:50
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Jun-20 08:14 AM IST
Mercedes-Benz GLE New Variants, Hyundai Creta, Suzuki Burgman Street Price Hike
02:55
Mercedes-Benz GLE New Variants, Hyundai Creta, Suzuki Burgman Street Price Hike
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Jun-20 10:19 PM IST
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which One's The Better SUV
04:07
Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos: Which One's The Better SUV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-May-20 04:28 PM IST
Hyundai Creta Bookings, Skoda Karoq Details, Datsun redi-Go
03:32
Hyundai Creta Bookings, Skoda Karoq Details, Datsun redi-Go
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-May-20 08:16 PM IST
Gib 300x600
x
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
Volkswagen India’s Product Portfolio: Tiguan AllSpace and T-Roc
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Yamaha F155 Concept Unveiled In Vietnam
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities