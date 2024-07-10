Login
JLR India Reports 31 Per Cent Sales Growth In Q1 FY2025 As Range Rover, Defender Remain In Demand

The Defender continues to be the brand’s best-selling model in the Indian market.
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on July 10, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Defender sales up by over 50 per cent
  • Defener, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover account for 75 per cent of orders
  • JLR India recently commenced local assembly of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport

JLR India – formerly Jaguar Land Rover India – has announced its sales performance for the first quarter of the financial year 2025. The carmaker reported total sales of 1,371 units in the April to June 2024 period - a growth of 31 per cent year-on-year. Sales in the same period last year had stood at 1,048 units.
 

Also read: Land Rover Defender Octa Debuts With 626 BHP V8; Priced From Rs 2.65 Crore In India
 

The Defender remained the brand’s highest-selling model in the first quarter of the new financial year with JLR saying that sales for the model were up more than 50 per cent. Sales for the Evoque too were by over 50 per cent. The brand also revealed that the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender accounted for 75 per cent of the brand’s current outstanding orders. The company also said that the number of orders it was receiving for new cars had also grown by 10 per cent in the quarter.
 

Also read: Conquest Customers Of Other Brands On 30,000-Plus Waitlist For Range Rover EV: JLR Vehicle Line Director
 

Defender 110 First Look 1

Defender remains the brand's best-selling model in India.

 

“The Defender remains our most sought-after model, and with the extraordinary response to the locally manufactured Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, we are confident of sustaining this momentum and delivering another successful year. The Indian market is responding well to our exciting product line up, and we are committed to our discerning clientele as we continue to create the world’s most desirable luxury vehicles," said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India.
 

Also read: Range Rover LWB, Range Rover Sport Now Assembled In India; Prices Slashed
 

Range Rover India

Carmaker commenced local assembly of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in India in May 2024.

 

JLR recently commenced local assembly of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in the Indian market reducing prices of select variants by up to Rs 56 lakh. Also arriving in India soon is the new Land Rover Defender Octa with JLR having already announced prices for the Indian market. Also on the cards for India is the soon-to-be-unveiled all-electric Range Rover.
 

Also read: Tata Motors Outlines Investment Of Rs 43,000 Crore In FY2025, Majorly Allocated To JLR Revitalisation
 

Land Rover Defender Octa Debuts With 626 BHP V8 Priced From Rs 2 65 Crore In India

JLR recently unveiled the new Defender Octa and also announced prices for the Indian market.

 

JLR currently sells cars in India under both the Jaguar and Land Rover brands though the former, as per the company’s website, only offers the F-Pace SUV currently. Land Rover, meanwhile, has three main model lines – Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. Within these, Range Rover houses four models (Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar and Range Rover Evoque), Defender has three models (90, 110 and 130) and Discovery has two models (Discovery and Discovery Sport).

  • The Defender continues to be the brand’s best-selling model in the Indian market.
